Due to the financial hole, Marília was unable to pay off the house

Column Leo Dias continues to investigate the huge financial hole that Marília Mendonça, one of the greatest singers in the history of Brazil, became aware of a year before her death. Some details are in the labor lawsuit filed by Gabriel Ramalho against the estate (inheritance) of the Queen of Sofrência. The action runs under court secrecy, and lawyers for both parties refuse to speak to the column.

But this columnist remembers a fact referring to a fundamental issue in Marília’s life: the house where she lived with her mother and son, in a condominium in Goiânia. Because of the full financial powers that Gabriel held, there was a huge imbroglio involving the payment of the property, and the singer was never even able to transfer the property to her name.

The house was featured in a video report for the YouTube channel of the metropolises, in March of this year, and is far from being considered a luxury property. But let’s go to the confusing details of the transaction: who made the negotiation was Gabriel Ramalho, who even appears in the purchase and sale contract as an intermediary.

The property supposedly belonged to a friend of Gabriel’s. The total value of the house was R$ 3.5 million, and Marília paid half the amount. And she would have to finance the rest. Gabriel proposed to Marília that she pay the installments directly to the owner, as, according to him, his friend’s interest rate was much more attractive than the bank rate. He also said that as soon as the house was paid off, the owner of the property would transfer the property to the singer’s name.

This, however, never happened. Marília paid about R$10,000 in the supposed financing monthly. Gabriel and the owner of the property, however, filed a lawsuit against the bank and paid in court about R$ 3 thousand for the purchase of the house. Where this difference went, no one knows.

But still believing in the word of her until then faithful friend, Marília, ready to end the financing, was convinced by Gabriel to pay three more installments: one of R$ 600 thousand and the other two of R$ 150 thousand, to finally have the your home.

Marília never doubted Gabriel Ramalho’s word, and that’s why she always did what he suggested. Until today the property is still being transferred to the estate of the Queen of Sofrência.

Column Leo Dias tried to obtain, informally, with friends of Marília, information about the exact amount of the financial hole left by Gabriel. But no one could give an exact answer to the amount. However, it is estimated that around 20% of the total value of the assets acquired by Marília Mendonça has been embezzled.

