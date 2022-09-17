“Electing Lula in the first round is a historic call”, says Jeferson Miola

“It is a vote for democracy and the survival of our country,” said the political analyst.

247 – The columnist Jeferson Miola highlighted during his participation in the program Giro das Onze, on TV 247, that the fundamental theme of the election in the coming weeks is the defense of democracy and the useful vote.

“It is a vote for our country’s democracy and survival to begin a process of democratic restoration and reconstruction and national salvation. It is essential that we manage to advance not only in relation to undecided voters. Bolsonaro does not. It is impossible to think about the continuity of the disaster that Bolsonaro transformed the country,” he argued.

“The campaign for a useful vote is for those who want to win. This is a historic call with this urgency to elect Lula in the first round. It is a vote that represents the urgency of our country,” she added.

Miola says that the episode of the aggression against journalist Vera Magalhães, attacked by Bolsonaro’s deputy Douglas Monteiro, “comes at the worst moment of Bolsonaro’s campaign”.

“Research recently revealed that, although they point to a certain stability in the performance of candidates, when you scrutinize these data we see that there is a dynamism underneath and this dynamism mainly involves women and evangelical women. This could reverse, which was an initial expectation of a herd vote for Bolsonaro”, assesses Miola, stating that Bolsonaro’s campaign has entered “despair mode”.

“On the side of the Bolsonarista campaign, we have a phenomenon that is not that they are not making progress, but that they are suffering damage. They are suffering a political decapitalization. These recent episodes are very significant,” says Miola.

