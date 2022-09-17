Electricity bill will be more expensive in SEVEN Brazilian states

The National Electric Energy Agency, Aneel, is responsible for authorizing the electricity tariff readjustment by public service concessionaires. Recently, Aneel allowed nine distributors in Brazil to promote an adjustment in the electricity tariff. See which states are affected by the measure.

Most expensive electric bill in seven states

The increase authorized by Aneel will impact the lives and routine of millions of Brazilians. Alagoas, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Paraná, Santa Catarina and São Paulo are the affected states.

The adjustment varies by state and type of consumer, such as high voltage, low voltage and residential customers. For residential customers, the increase can reach 19.86% in Alagoas and 10% in São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul. For residential consumers in Paraíba and Paraná, there will be a small reduction in the rate, with values ​​lower than 0.5%. The biggest increase registered takes place in Santa Catarina, for high voltage customers: up to 32% more in the value of the bill.

Reasons for increasing your electricity bill

The readjustment in the electricity bill, confirmed by the minister of economy Paulo Guedes, is a consequence of the water crisis that is plaguing the country. Thus, there will be an increase in the level 2 red flag, whose function is to cover variable expenses related to electricity generation. The level 2 red flag is used precisely in times of water crisis, with a greater impact on electricity production in Brazil. Currently, this value is R$ 9.42 per 100 kilowatts per hour.

Therefore, as of this month, the red flag level 2 should change from its current value to R$14 or R$15 for every 100 kilowatts consumed by users of the energy service. Thus, in addition to inflation, Brazilian consumers also suffer from pressure on their bills due to the increase in prices related to basic services, such as electricity bills. Saving as much as possible is the only way out at this point.