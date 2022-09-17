Eliana’s daughter wins a luxurious themed party for her 5th birthday; see the pictures

To celebrate her 5th birthday, Eliana’s daughter won a big party with a special and stunning decoration

The presenter’s daughter Eliana with the director Adriano Ricco, Manuela Ricco, won a garland this Thursday, the 15th, to celebrate his 5th birthday. In a space in São Paulo, the little one blew out the candles with great charm!

That’s right, to celebrate another year of life, the blonde’s heiress chose the movie Charm from Disney for your party decor and the famous event planner, Andrea Guimarãesset up a special scenario for the girl.

With lots of flowers and plants, the space was beautifully decorated and full of details. The main table and accessories in the rest of the room had references from the animation. Manuela’s cake was also made in the colors used in the decoration.

For the big event, Eliana bet on a pink outfit matching the theme of the celebration. Already the heiress of the presenter dressed in a lilac dress imitating a model used by the character in the film.

In the clicks, the famous appeared with the birthday girl, her husband, the girl’s father, and her eldest son, Arthur Boscoli11 years old.

See the photos of Eliana’s daughter’s birthday:

Eliana shows details of a luxurious party she made for her daughter at her mansion

Last year, presenter Eliana celebrated Manuela’s 4th birthday with another big themed party. On the occasion, the event was set up by the same decorator in the garden of her mansion.

In recent weeks, Andrea Guimarães has put together a garland for the youngest daughter of Ticiane Pinheiro (45), Manuella (3), celebrate your birthday in the enchanted garden mood. Rafaella Justus (13) there was also an event organized by the specialist with the theme of London, England.

