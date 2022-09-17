‘Enough now! Enough’, says Patrícia Poeta after speculation about the backstage

Journalist Patrícia Poeta decided to comment, on the night of this Thursday (15), about the various comments and attacks she has been suffering for a few weeks, since she took over the program Encontro, from Globo. The presenter said that she will no longer tolerate the lying news and speculation that come out in the media about possible fights behind the scenes of the attraction.

On Instagram, the global stressed that it will not remain silent when the next fake news occurs and asked for respect for having arrived at the program that it now commands daily.

“For more than 60 days I was silent. I swallowed dry malicious attacks and unreasonable lies told by irresponsible people. But enough is enough! Enough! After all, it’s been 25 years working hard, dedicating myself and never hurting anyone. On the contrary”.

The meeting’s commander also stressed that she doesn’t care about the comments about her performance in command, but that the lies that circulate about the backstage of the program are unbelievable.

“Dealing with criticism I accept, after all when we put our face on TV, we know that this can happen. Now, lies: I can’t stand it. Even because a lie told several times ends up becoming the truth, even if it isn’t. Low lies. advice from this experience: don’t stone a person without knowing who they really are,” he continued.

Finally, Patrícia took the opportunity to thank the collaborators who carried out the program and that she is very grateful for presenting the Meeting alongside people who make it happen. “To my co-workers and the public, once again, my thanks. Together we are stronger, in this current of good. To liars: I do not wish evil, no. I only wish that they never fall victim to the evil they cause”.