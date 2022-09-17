Eufy robot vacuum cleaner wipes, talks and connects to Wi-Fi

Dimítria Coutinho/Portal iG RoboVac G10 Hybrid

Robot vacuum cleaners have already become the dream of consumption for many people. If you vacuum and wipe, then even better. And among the devices that promise to leave the house clean without any effort from the resident is the RoboVac G10 Hybrid, from the Chinese brand Eufy. I tested the model and I tell you in the lines below my impressions about it.

First of all, it is worth mentioning that I have already tested the RoboVac 11S , another model from Eufy considered simpler. Therefore, some comparisons between them are inevitable throughout this review. The great differentials of the G10 are that it wipes and can be connected to the internet, being controlled by the cell phone – the robot still speaks, notifying you when cleaning is being started or ended. Otherwise, the vacuum cleaners are quite similar, even visually.

The RoboVac G10 Hybrid is 32.5 centimeters in diameter, 7.25 centimeters tall and weighs about 2.5 kilograms. In the box, it comes with everything necessary for its operation and maintenance, including a cleaning brush and changes of side brushes and filters.

What’s so good about the RoboVac G10 Hybrid?

Dimítria Coutinho/Portal iG RoboVac G10 Hybrid

The main quality of the Eufy vacuum cleaner is good cleaning. The suction of the vacuum cleaner is very good, even in the standard mode – if necessary, it is still possible to use the maximum mode, which increases the power. Bigger dirt is caught by the robot’s side brushes, which are still great for picking up hair, as if the house had been swept.

Good potency is also great for cleaning carpets. When you turn on the spot cleaning, the robot will make a spiral movement, cleaning the environment completely, which works great for rugs or larger environments, without a lot of furniture in the way.

Another advantage of the RoboVac G10 Hybrid is the possibility to connect it to the smartphone. By pairing it with the Eufy app, you can control the robot manually, in addition to scheduling cleanings (such as entering a time for the vacuum to start cleaning the house by itself).

Dimítria Coutinho/Portal iG RoboVac G10 Hybrid with water reservoir and cloth on the side

Another big highlight of the RoboVac G10 Hybrid, of course, is the possibility of mopping. This feature pleased me a lot, mainly because it is very easy to use, both when installing the water tank before cleaning and when washing the cloth afterwards.

The robot’s water reservoir is at the bottom and takes up little space – but enough to keep the cloth damp. The cloth is fastened with velcro and receives more water from the reservoir as cleaning takes place. The RoboVac G10 Hybrid vacuums and mops at the same time, which is a big plus.

Dimítria Coutinho/Portal iG RoboVac G10 Hybrid with water reservoir, cloth and dust reservoir on the side

Another positive point of the vacuum cleaner is the ease of cleaning its dust tank and its side brushes, especially considering the help of the cleaning accessory included in the box, which cuts hair stuck on the sides and brushes the dust reservoir.

What’s so bad about the RoboVac G10 Hybrid?

Although, overall, it helps a lot with household cleaning, the RoboVac G10 Hybrid has some negative points. One of them is that the robot is kind of “lost”. When I tested the RoboVac 11S, this was my biggest criticism of it. “In the default cleaning mode, it ‘walks’ through space aimlessly, and only deviates when it sees an object. This causes it to pass several times in the same place and not reach other environments”, I wrote at the time. The issue, which I thought was resolved on the RoboVac G10 Hybrid, persists.

The vacuum cleaner promises “intelligent dynamic navigation” that, in theory, makes the device orient itself better and clean the house more fluidly. In practice, however, the robot keeps getting “lost”, which ends up delaying cleaning.

That’s also why I didn’t like it when I found out that the RoboVac G10 Hybrid doesn’t have the corner cleaning mode, which I liked so much about the RoboVac 11S. As I live in an apartment, turning on corner cleaning is an efficient way to make the robot go through all the rooms, always around the edges, without bumping into furniture or getting lost. A pity that there is no such functionality in the RoboVac G10 Hybrid.

Given the fact that the vacuum cleaner is “lost” and doesn’t have a way to partially solve the problem, the solution is to let it turn around and take a little longer to clean the whole house or stay behind it using the manual mode – which is not very well the idea of ​​those looking for a robot to clean the house by themselves.

RoboVac G10 Hybrid: is it worth it?

Overall, the RoboVac G10 Hybrid has more positives than negatives. The good suction and the ease of making the robot wipe around the house overcome how much it gets lost in environments. Eufy’s robot vacuum is a good option, but it’s worth taking the price into account.

On the official website, it costs R$ 1,800, a value compatible with its very advanced functions, such as internet connection, water reservoir, speaker and cell phone control. But if what you’re looking for is something simpler, just to vacuum the house without much effort, you can find other robot vacuums for much lower prices.