Evan Peters appears menacing in series teaser; Look

Dahmer: An American Cannibalminiseries by Netflix about the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer with Evan Peters (WandaVision) on paper, won its first trailer. The preview can be seen above.

According to the platform itself, the series created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) “aanalyzes the horrific crimes committed by Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic problems that have allowed one of America’s biggest serial killers to continue to act with complete impunity for more than a decade.”

In addition to the number of victims, the serial killer shocked the country for its brutal methods, which involved necrophilia and cannibalism.

In addition to Evan Peters, the cast also includes Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under) and Penelope Ann Miller (American Crime), who will be the killer’s father and mother, respectively. Murphy is co-creator of the project alongside Ian Brennanwith whom he has worked in Ratched, Hollywood and The Politician. Peters has also partnered with the producer before, having starred in several seasons of American Horror Story.

Dahmer: An American Cannibal debut in September 21 on Netflix.

