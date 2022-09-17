Even CNN admitted: “Bolsonaro was right about the drop in unemployment”

Last night (16), CNN published an article admitting that Bolsonaro was right about the drop in unemployment. Check out what the article said:

On August 22, in Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that unemployment is falling in the country. The speech converges with more recent data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

What Bolsonaro said

“The unemployment rate has fallen in Brazil. The economic numbers are fantastic, considering the rest of the world.”

Current scenario

According to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Contínua), promoted quarterly by the IBGE, Brazil recorded an unemployment rate of 9.3% in the 2nd quarter of 2022, with 10.1 million people in this condition. In the same period of the previous year, the rate had been 14.2%.

In the first quarter of the year, the rate had been 11.1%. The decline was verified in 22 of the 27 federation units

For the IBGE, the unemployed correspond to the part of the population with working age (over 14 years old) that is looking for an occupation. In the measurement, both formal and informal work are considered.

There is also the dismayed population: Brazilians who have given up looking for work due to the lack of opportunities in their experience, age group or location. In the first quarter of 2022, there were 4.8 million discouraged; the number dropped to 4.3 million over the next three months.

Credits: CNN.

