Even Falling, Dollar Is Still at the Highest Level in the Last 20 Years

The dollar has already dropped 16% this year against the real. Even so, the foreign currency is at its highest level in the last 20 years, according to a Bank of America (BofA) survey.

At the beginning of 2002, the American currency cost R$ 2.40. It ended that year at R$3.50. For more than a decade, the dollar has been hovering around this level.

It only broke the R$4 mark in January 2016, but soon returned to the previous level. But it hit BRL 4 again between August and September 2019 and, from there, it geared up in an escalation that led the value to exceed BRL 5 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

Since then, the American currency only returned to the level of BRL 4 briefly, in June 2021 and in May of this year, but since June, we have lived with the currency above BRL 5.

What is happening with the dollar: The currency is being pressured both internally, by factors related to our economy, and abroad, with the world scenario of inflation.

Worldwide, all this appreciation of the dollar has to do with the interest rate hike made recently by the Federal Reserve, the fed(US central bank) and US and global inflation, according to the bank of America (Good). If interest rates in the US are high, investors rush to invest in the country, which is the largest economy in the world, as the risks are low and the return is higher.

The war between Ukraine and Russia also affects the currency. At the beginning of the year, the real even benefited from the fact that Brazil was far from the conflict and from the increase in the price of commodities (or basic agricultural and mineral products), which benefited Brazilian exports, explains Claudia onetto Moreno, economist at C6 bank.

But then came the global inflationary pressure, which made the dollar rise even more.

It’s in Brazil? In the pandemic, in addition to all the problems that the virus caused in the economy, the Central Bank lowered the basic interest rate, the Selic, to 2%. The foreign investor, who was already looking to flee riskier economies, had no incentive to leave the money in Brazil, as the remuneration was so low. As a result, there was a flight of foreign investors, explains the economist, who took their dollars in their pockets.

But this is not a movement that emerged in the pandemic. The real has been losing value since 2014, with the growth of public debt. Debt rose from 51% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that year to 77% in 2019. The biggest jump was during the pandemic: it reached 88%. Now, it is a little lower, but still at a high level: 77.68% of GDP in July (most recent data), which is equivalent to R$ 7.22 trillion.

“Public debt is directly linked to the dollar exchange rate. The greater the expenditure on tax exemptions, with the debt rising, the higher the value of the American currency”, explains Claudia.

The more the government spends beyond what it has, the more the currency loses value. Like a person who spends more than he has on his credit card: he gets poorer and poorer.

Dollar has become more expensive in the last 20 years: In addition to the latest factors for the dollar’s rise, the currency has also been gaining strength in the longer term.

In the last two decades, the dollar has gained strength against other currencies around the world, according to a survey by the bank of America. The US currency, according to the bank, is at its strongest since the early 2000s, in nominal terms, compared to a set of nine currencies, including the euro, the yen (Japan), the New Zealand and Australian dollar, Swiss franc and British pound.

In the early 2000s, what strengthened the dollar was the explosion of dot-com companies in the United States.

When the inflation accumulated in the period is removed, the quotation goes deeper: it is equivalent to the beginning of the 1980s, that is, at the highest value in more than 40 years. At the time, the currency strengthened with the policy of Paul Volcker, chairman of the Fed (Federal Reserve), the country’s central bank, who raised interest rates to as much as 20%, to defeat the soaring inflation that consumed the economy of the USA in the 1970s.

Where is the dollar going now? C6Bank’s projection for the dollar is that it will end the year at R$5.50 and rise again next year, around R$5.80.

The scenario of global inflation and the prospect of a recession across the planet is what most contributes to this forecast, according to Felipe Izac, a partner at Nexgen Capital, in Goiânia.