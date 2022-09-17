Ex-Flamengo and Santos, councilor is accused of rape on the coast of SP

Welliton Silva, a former Flamengo and Santos player and currently a councilor in the city of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, was denounced for rape, abuse of authority and the crime of embezzlement, better known as “rachadinha”. He denies all charges. The information was initially published by the G1.

The Praia Grande Chamber analyzes the former striker’s request for impeachment after the complaint by Letícia Almeida Holanda Albuquerque and has until December 13 for an opinion. The alleged rape would have occurred on April 2 and was reported through a non-criminal Occurrence Bulletin on June 14. In July, there was a request for the opening of a police investigation in the 1st Criminal Court. The process also cites Janaina ballarislawyer, former councilor of Praia Grande and wife of Welliton.

In the complaint, Leticia de Albuquerque claims to have Borderline Syndrome, a personality disorder. According to the lawsuit, she is hospitalized in a rehabilitation clinic in São Paulo after “all trauma suffered, with worsening of her illness”.

Leticia claimed that the councilor Welliton Silva was aware of the impossibility of drinking alcoholic beverages due to the use of medication, but even so, he offered the substances and took her to his apartment, where the alleged rape would have taken place.

The Praia Grande resident also claimed that the councilor promised the position of parliamentary advisor, but with a salary of only R$ 2,400. Salaries for this function are R$ 12.2 thousand. Leticia claims that the difference would be returned with withdrawals and payments of slips, in the famous “crack”.

On the “abuse of authority” of the process, Leticia de Albuquerque reports that she was persecuted by agents of the Municipal Civil Guard of Praia Grande at the request of Whelliton Silva.

The councilor believes in “political war” as the motivator of the accusations, in a “political setup orchestrated by unscrupulous people who allied themselves with this irresponsible”.

in contact with the UOL, his wife and lawyer Janaina Ballaris Silva accused councilor Marquinho, mayor and acting councilor, and his partner, Roberta Cunha, of involvement in Letícia’s complaint. In images posted on her social networks, Whelliton shows that Letícia de Albuquerque was accompanied by Roberta to register the Occurrence Bulletin. The councilor’s defense made a petition to separate the processes, with separate judgments for alleged rape, abuse of authority and crack.

“The case was supposed to be shelved. As Roberta Cunha made a false witness at the police station and said that she only gave a ride… We have to separate everything. prosecutor knows it’s a political war,” said the lawyer.

Welliton Silva’s defense

“Unfortunately, I am forced to go through this situation at this point in my life. I am being the victim of a political setup orchestrated by unscrupulous people who allied themselves with an irresponsible, but not unpunishable. place in a hurry because she would end up being attacked, as she insinuated herself to the men who were in the place. There was almost no physical aggression. Soon after, we went to my apartment, and as it got late, she ended up sleeping, and she woke up very early and left. My two children and my wife were in the apartment. In the following days, she continued talking to us normally and only decided to make this inappropriate complaint 72 days later and, shortly after I did not appoint her as an advisor due to incompetence. pure revenge.

About the “cradinha”, is another absurdity. How can there be this illicit if there was no appointment? The accusations of abuse of power, which, according to her, I used my position to trigger the Municipal Guard… It’s even an insult to our brave GCM. I called the official number of the institution to only register the fact. I’m still sure that justice will be done and both this irresponsible person and those behind this frame will be held accountable. Finally, regarding the opening of an ethics commission to investigate a fact that has no evidence, I mean no evidence, I am very calm. I have no doubt that this false and criminal charge will be dropped soon, for I would never commit such a thing. However, the people involved cannot go unpunished.”

The defense of Marquinhos

“It causes consternation to the Mayor in Exercise of Praia Grande, Councilman Marco Antonio de Souza (Marquinho), the frivolous accusation, against his wife and against himself, made by the ex. Councilor Janaina Ballaris and her councilman husband Wellington Silva (PL). Marquinho has no involvement in the event, and he is not responsible for the reasons why councilor Wellington Silva asked to appoint Leticia Almeida Holanda de Albuquerque and, later, asked not to appoint her anymore as his advisor at the Praia City Council. Great. Nor is it his responsibility for the personal, intimate or professional relationships that councilor Wellington Silva maintained inside and outside the City Council with Letícia, in terms of what she denounced. The undisputed fact is that there was a complaint filed by Leticia Almeida Holanda de Albuquerque in the City Council, and this complaint was received by the Plenary of the Chamber, and not by President Marquinho, that is, it was not a personal decision. Afterwards, a Processing Commission of Councilmen was set up to investigate Councilman Wellington under the terms of the law. In the same sense, there is an investigation in the police scope and also a labor lawsuit involving Letícia and Wellington.

The accusations formally filed by Letícia against Wellington will be analyzed by the competent spheres (judicial and legislative), with due regard for the full defense and the adversary system.

Councilman Marquinho repudiates the intemperance of Wellington Silva and Janaina Ballaris, who should be concerned with speaking in the records of the proceedings they respond to. On the part of Councilman Marquinho and his wife, who is being daily and unfairly attacked on social media by Janaína Ballaris, we have to inform you that we will take the appropriate legal measures in the criminal field and compensation for moral damages. There is no persecution or frame, what there is is the dissatisfaction of an accused councilor with the fact that the City Council did not turn a blind eye to what happened. Wellington and Janaína try to divert the focus of the facts by creating fanciful narratives to, possibly, create embarrassment for the councilors who will analyze the case with due impartiality. The internet is not a lawless land where Janaína and Councilman Wellinton can tarnish the image of people with an unblemished reputation.”

Who is Wellington?

Whelliton Augusto Silva was a forward. He debuted as a professional for Santos in 1993 and was Brazilian vice-champion in 1995. In 2004, the player signed with Flamengo, where he played 19 times. The former athlete also passed through Portuguesa, CRB, Vila Nova, Anápolis, Santo André, Corinthians-AL and Boavista.

In politics, he started as president of the PT (Workers’ Party) directory in Praia Grande. In 2020, he joined the PL and was elected councilor with 1540 votes.