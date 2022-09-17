Exaggerated! YouTube tests showing 10 ads before videos

It seems that YouTube has no limits when it comes to video ad serving. Just this week we published a news here that the platform is testing showing 5 ads before each video. Yeah, but apparently, YouTube found little and expanded the test to 10 ads! And the worst: without the possibility to jump the advertisements!

The displayed ad format is called bumper ads. These are videos of up to 6 seconds and that, in fact, cannot be skipped at all. With the display of 5 bumper ads, the user ends up wasting 30 seconds of his life watching ads.

With the new test carried out by YouTube, the amount of bumper ads has doubled! There are 10 advertisements in a row, totaling 60 seconds of advertisements that nobody really cares about.

Again, the first reports appeared on Reddit. A user from Denmark posted a video showing his TV showing the sequence of 10 advertisements. The video was posted in July. This means that the tests are not recent. In the same thread other users reported similar experiences. One of them commented:

“I took ten [propagandas]on my Roku. Five minutes of video later, I took nine more”. This was in a 30 minute video. That is, the longer the duration of the video, the more ads you will see.

In another thread open on Reddit, the same complaint. This time, the user had to watch 10 advertisements before starting the video. And in the middle of the content, he had to watch 7 more ads. Similar complaints can also be found in the twitter. One of the users posted a photo with the amount of ads displayed:

I’m watching YouTube on my Xbox and then BOOM! I get hit with 10 UN-SKIPPABLE ADS pic.twitter.com/1O97s65RXc — Natalie (she/her/hers) (@ComicTurtle3691) September 10, 2022

YouTube says the test is now over

The Twitter profile @TeamYoutube spoke up about complaints. In the tweet, the company regrets that some users did not like the experience. Hence the company suggests that users send feedback and customize ads to ensure a better experience next time.

In addition, last Thursday (15), to the PCMag website, a YouTube spokesperson said the following:

“We ran a small global experiment that served multiple ads in an advertising pod when viewers watched longer videos on television.”.

That is, this reveals that the test was broadcast only on television, not affecting the videos displayed on the smartphone or computers. The company’s justification for the ad barrage is “create a better experience for viewers by reducing commercial breaks”.

It even makes sense, as it’s less bothersome to watch the ads before the video starts than to be interrupted by them. But I think 10 is an exaggerated number. Advertisers who are at the end of the queue will practically not count on the viewer’s attention, making the investment in marketing lose its meaning.

The spokesperson also said that these events were just a “small experiment”. Experiment already ended, by the way. YouTube has not revealed whether it intends to increase the amount of ads shown before videos.

It seems that subscribing to YouTube Premium will increasingly be a matter of necessity rather than luxury. Currently, the monthly fee is R$ 20.90.

Sources: 9to5Google and PCMag