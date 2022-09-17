Extraordinary unused FGTS withdrawal reaches R$ 8 billion – News

The extraordinary loot of FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) there is still R$ 8 billion that have not been redeemed. The payment schedule, which ran from February 8 to June 15, allowed the withdrawal of up to R$ 1,000 per worker. But the amount can still be withdrawn until December 15th. After that date, the money returns to the fund’s accounts.

Caixa states that the resource automatically credited on behalf of each worker in the digital savings of the Caixa Tem applicationwhich was not moved after 90 days of the credit, must return to the FGTS accounts, duly corrected, in compliance with law nº 14.075/2020.

“Workers who have the funds returned to their FGTS accounts because they have not carried out any movement, but who still wish to receive the credit for the extraordinary withdrawal, have until December 15th of this year to make the request through the FGTS application”, he informs. the bank in note.





In all, approximately R$ 30.1 billion in resources were released to approximately 43.7 million workers entitled to the benefit. Workers who moved withdrawal amounts, as well as those who requested the withdrawal through the FGTS application, will not have the funds returned to the account in the fund.

The return of the resource of those who did not use the extraordinary loot began on August 6. But if the worker has withdrawn part of the money and left the other part, the amount will not return to the FGTS account. It will be available in Caixa Tem for withdrawal.

Anyone who has not yet received the credit for the FGTS extraordinary withdrawal automatically can request it, through the FGTS application, also until December 15, 2022.

All workers with an available FGTS balance are entitled to withdraw up to R$1,000. The credit is made automatically in the account of the Caixa Tem application, in the name of the worker.















How to move the balance









After crediting the amount, through Caixa Tem, it is possible to pay bills and bills, use the virtual debit card in stores, websites or apps, in addition to shopping in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments and pay with QR code in the machines.

The amount can also be transferred to other bank accounts of Caixa or another bank. It is also possible to carry out transactions through Pix, in addition to making withdrawals at Caixa terminals and at lottery outlets.

If the extraordinary withdrawal credit is not made automatically, the worker must access the FGTS application, in the “Extraordinary withdrawal” menu, confirm/complement the registration data and click on “Request withdrawal” to release the amount.

Workers who did not use the FGTS emergency withdrawal in 2020 may have to update their registration and request the withdrawal in the FGTS app, without having to go to a branch. In this case, the credit will be made at Caixa Tem on a date that will be notified by Caixa.





Who is entitled?

This year, each worker will be able to withdraw up to R$ 1,000, regardless of the number of accounts they have in the fund. The value will be available until December 15. If the redemption is not carried out, the funds will return to the linked FGTS account.

If the worker has more than one FGTS account, the withdrawal will be made in the following order: first, the accounts related to extinct employment contracts, starting with the one with the lowest balance; then the other linked accounts, starting with the one with the lowest balance.

Anyone who anticipated the FGTS birthday withdrawal and had the amount blocked in the account will not be able to withdraw it at this stage. This is because the new round of withdrawals can only be made for accounts with released resources.



