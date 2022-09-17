Fábio Faria is sued for using Beth Carvalho in a Bolsonar video

posted on 9/16/2022 1:33 PM / updated on 9/16/2022 1:33 PM



(credit: Evaristo Sá/AFP)

Daughter of singer Beth Carvalho, Luana Carvalho filed a lawsuit against Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications. The government official posted on social media images with an electoral bias for Jair Bolsonaro (PL), president and candidate for reelection in 2022, with the song “Vou festejar” as background music.

According to Luana said this Friday (16/09), also through social networks, the ticket resulted in the withdrawal of the publication and compensation must be paid. In the publication of Fábio Faria, the images had been recorded in acts of the 7 de Setembro.

“The action against Minister Fábio Faria resulted in the withdrawal of the campaign with the voice of Beth Carvalho from all networks and will proceed to the due compensation for moral damages. We won this one more! We will no longer admit the impunity of these fascists!”, said Luana Carvalho .

The daughter of the “godmother of samba” – who died at the age of 72, in April 2019 – had already shown her dissatisfaction with her mother’s use in pieces related to Bolsonaro. “They are using the voice of Beth Carvalho in ‘Vou Festejar’ to promote Bolsonarista videos. Please report it. I will sue!”, she wrote last Sunday (11/9).

After stating that the lawsuit resulted in the publication being withdrawn, Luana Carvalho vented on the networks: “Stop thinking that the son of an artist wants the spotlight. We were already born under one. to be seen or not. Appear through lawsuit? Does that give someone prestige besides a headache?”.





