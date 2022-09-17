Falling dividends: 13 stocks that reduced earnings over the last year; are they still worth it?

Of a group of 96 companies listed on the Stock Exchange – with a market value of over R$500 million and which have distributed dividends in the last five years – 13 showed a reduction in the dividend yield (rate of return with dividends) of more than 35% compared to the average for this period.

The data are from an exclusive survey carried out by Daniel Nigri, analyst and founder of Dica de Hoje Research, for the InfoMoney.

To reach the 13 companies, the survey initially considered three criteria: having paid dividends in the last five years, from 2017 to 2021; have submitted distributions in the last 12 months (until September 12); and have had a dividend yield average of at least 3% per year. Finally, only companies that had a reduction in dividend yield of the last 12 months higher than 35%, in relation to the average of the distributions of the last five years.

In the list, you can find companies that are still “darlings” of passive income investors, while others were favorites in the past. O dividend yield considered by the analysis house took into account the share price at the beginning of each period, to simulate how much the investor would have received if he had actually acquired the shares.

Company Average dividend yield over the last five years (2017 to 2021) Current dividend yield (last 12 months) Difference AES Brazil (AESB3) 5.67% 0.74% -86.96% Qualicorp (QUAL3) 5.27% 1.14% -78.44% Being Educational (SEER3) 4.33% 0.99% -77.24% CCR (CCRO3) 3.65% 1.39% -61.95% Fras-le (FRAS3) 4.74% 1.85% -60.89% Eztec (EZTC3) 5.71% 2.62% -54.18% MRV (MRVE3) 5.60% 2.68% -52.07% Cyrela (CYRE3) 6.19% 2.99% -51.80% Romi Industries (ROMI3) 9.14% 4.72% -48.41% Isa Cteep (TRPL4) 10.56% 6.10% -42.29% Wiz (WIZS3) 7.56% 4.57% -39.56% Itaú (ITUB4) 5.37% 3.34% -37.73% Arezzo (ARZZ3) 3.13% 2.04% -35.05%

Source: Dica de Hoje Research, with data from Economatica. The data were collected in 09/12/2022.

What is the reason for DY’s fall?

Nigri explains that the dividend yield it can fall both due to the decrease in dividends paid and the strong appreciation of the stock.

Among the 13 shares, three had significant appreciation in the last 12 months: ITUB4 (16%), CCRO3 (17%) and ARZZ3 (15%). In the same period, the Ibovespa dropped 5%.

The decrease in dividends paid may be due to a number of reasons, according to Nigri, such as the impact of the macroeconomic environment on companies’ results, specific problems in the companies’ industry or changes in the business model or dividend policy.

The weight of the macroeconomy

Among the companies affected by the direction of the Brazilian economy, Nigri cites Indústrias Romi (ROMI3), Cyrela (CYRE3), MRV (MRVE3), Eztec (EZTC3) and Arezzo (ARZZ3).

Industrias Romi, for example, which manufactures machinery and equipment, had growth in net revenue and in the product portfolio in the second quarter of 2022, says Nigri. But the heightened cost pressure weighed heavily.

“The gross margin fell from 33.1% in the first half of 2021 to 29% in the first half of 2022. In the same period, the EBITDA margin (which represents the slice of revenue that was actually transformed into cash generation by the company) fell from 17.8% to 14.1%”, says Nigri in the survey. According to the analyst, construction companies experienced a similar effect.

In Nigri’s view, the macroeconomic impact should not shake these companies for a long time. In this way, these companies can represent an opportunity for high dividends in the next 12 or 24 months.

He makes the caveat that construction companies have cyclical businesses and therefore do not fit into a long-term dividend strategy. However, he suggests taking advantage of the discount on shares, in the face of a possible cycle of falling interest rates that could occur in the next two years.

The analyst believes that when this cycle of falling interest rates begins, these companies will show growth in sales, profits and higher dividends. For ROMI3, he sees a dividend yield of 15% in up to 24 months. For construction companies, the projection is for dividends between 10% and 15%.

When the problem is in the sector

Among the companies that reduced the dividend yield due to problems that affected their sector of operation are AES Brasil (AESB3), Qualicorp (QUAL3) and Ser Educacional (SEER3).

Nigri explains that AES Brasil – which operates in the generation of electricity – is very exposed to hydrological risk. Its portfolio consisted of 70% of water sources and only 30% of other renewable sources, such as solar or wind. Because of this, in 2021, with the biggest water crisis in 91 years, the company had a drop in cash generation, profit, increased its debt and paid less dividends.

O payout (share of net income destined for earnings), which was over 100% in the last decade, dropped to 18% in 2021. However, AES Brasil is working on diversifying its energy matrix and foresees a portfolio 50% based on sources hydro and 50% in other renewable sources until 2024. The company recently carried out a share subscription for this purpose, to acquire the Ventos do Araripe, Caetés and Cassino Wind Complexes.

“When the company overcomes this conflict and reduces its indebtedness, it will once again be an option for strong dividends”, highlights Nigri.

In the view of some market agents consulted by the InfoMoney, high dividends would only be possible from 2024 onwards, because AES Brasil is focused on investments. Projections are 6 to 7% if the company pays 60% of payoutreaching 12% if 100% of the profit were distributed.

Qualicorp and Ser Educacional present a more challenging scenario. Nigri cites that Qualicorp, in the health plan segment, was impacted by the increase in claims, with people returning to undergo medical exams and procedures after the pandemic, which increased costs and hindered the sale of new plans. “The company continues to lose beneficiaries. Despite the sharp drop in stocks, the low dividend payout is likely to continue,” he points out.

Being Educational is also cheap, but it presents a very uncertain scenario for this year, according to Nigri. He explains that with the reduction of Fies, a fund that finances higher education for low-income people, education companies had difficulties in raising the average monthly ticket. They also face difficulties due to the advancement of distance education (EAD). “Many educational companies rush to invest in medical schools that have higher tickets, while closing offices to reduce costs and expenses,” he says.

Along the way, a change in policy

In this last group, there are companies such as Isa Cteep (TRPL4), Wiz (WIZS3) and Itaú (ITUB4).

Nigri points out that Wiz, an insurance broker, is in a process of transformation to rebuild revenues since the end of an important contract with Caixa Econômica Federal. “The company has done a good job, but the new business still has a lower margin than the ones it had with Caixa in the past”, he says.

Until 2018, the insurance broker offered a payout of 100%. After leaving Caixa, the percentage dropped to 50%.

“O dividend yield high in some years is due to the fact that the company was traded at low prices, due to the fear of the market in relation to the end of the contract with Caixa. But that fear is already dissipating. For Nigri, Wiz has a chance to recover its dividend yield average of 7.5% in the long term, as new partnerships grow.

In the case of Isa Cteep, Nigri points out that the drop in dividends was due to the impact of the RBSE (Rede Básica Existing System), an indemnity to broadcasters for the early renewal of their contracts in 2012.

The RBSE, which the company received since 2017, represented 43% of the Annual Allowed Revenue, according to Nigri. But due to the pandemic and consumers’ payment difficulties, there was a reprofiling, which reduced the scheduled contributions until July 2023 – and only from then on should dividends be normalized, according to company executives. Understand the change in this report.

For Nigri, the investor should see high dividends from TRPL4 only from 2024 onwards, but investors can take the opportunity to buy the stock now and wait. For him, it is an action that fits into a long-term strategy. O dividend yield projected is 8% in 2024 and 10% to 12% in 2025.

In relation to Itaú, Nigri mentions that the payout bank’s high in 2017 (70%), 2018 (87.25%) and 2019 (66.2%), ended up confusing many investors, who believed that this would be a recurring distribution. Itaú’s priority, however, is the growth of operations. In 2020, for example, the payout went to the level of 25% to 35%, recalls Nigri.

“There was a change in the distribution policy, which should remain at this level as long as there is strong demand for credit. If, on the one hand, this reduces the dividend yieldon the other hand, there is the possibility of growth in future dividends”, says Nigri.

When is it time to discard an action?

Several factors can lead a company to reduce its dividends. But Nigri points out that if a company remains with lower earnings than usual for more than three years, perhaps the best thing is to change the asset. After all, this can compromise the investor’s capital formation.

“In my view, this is the time needed to correct the course or experience a specific problem”, he says.

Among the 13 companies on the list, Nigri sees investment opportunities currently in Isa Cteep (TRPL4), with a focus on the long term. Construction companies and Indústrias Romi (ROMI3) can serve a specific short-term allocation.

