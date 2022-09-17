Fans sell out tickets for Corinthians final in Beira-Rio for Brazilian Women’s

Corinthians and Internacional kick off the decision of the Brazilian Women’s Championship this Sunday morning, at 11 am, at Estádio Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. The gaucho club sold out this Saturday all available tickets and the confrontation promises invasions from both fans.

With 40,000 seats reserved in advance, Internacional’s board of directors expects to break the record in women’s football matches in Brazil. So far, the match that most attracted fans was the final of the Campeonato Paulista, between Corinthians and São Paulo, last year: 30,077.

“About 40,000 fans confirmed their presence! Let’s make history, Colorado fans! No words to thank you for all the mobilization”, wrote the gaúcha team on their social networks. – see the post below.

According to the calculation of My Helm, Corinthians fans will also be present in this Sunday’s confrontation. With two caravans departing from Santa Catarina, two from Rio Grande do Sul and one from São Paulo, there is an expectation of approximately 1,000 white-and-white fans in the stands at Beira-Rio.

Corinthians fans also promise to be a big part of the return match, which will be played on September 24, at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Fiel even created the “Invasão porelas” movement on social networks, to fill the stadium and beat the national audience record.

The Corinthians supporter partner program, Fiel Torcedor, promised to make available on Monday news about ticket sales for the decisive clash of the Brasileirão. Unlike Internacional, which only asks for a 1kg of non-perishable food, the black-and-white club must demand a certain amount to collect the ticket.

In the last confrontation within their domains in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians had the presence of 13,314 fans in the stands of Neo Química Arena. The game marked a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras, in the semifinals of the national tournament.

See the publication made by the International

TICKETS SOLD OUT!! 🔥🔥🔥 ABOUT 40,000 FANS CONFIRMED THEIR PRESENCE!! LET’S MAKE HISTORY, COLORADA FANS! NO WORDS TO THANK YOU FOR ALL THE MOBILIZATION!!! 💪🏻🇦🇹 ▶️ Gates will open at 9:30 am. Arrive early and avoid queues.

🚨 Don’t forget the 1 kg of food. pic.twitter.com/4BcT03mxdV — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) September 17, 2022

