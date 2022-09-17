Father reveals meaning of scribbled strokes on son’s hand

Photo: Playback/Twitter

The father of a high school freshman shared an emotional post on social media about some pen marks he found on his son’s hand on his way home from school. The information is from the Daily Mirror.

The marks, which appeared to be a form of counting, shocked the father to learn their true meaning. It was a count of the number of times the boy was bullied, or physically and verbally bullied at school.

The marks, in total 21, were made in just 2 days by the boy. The father shared the photo and his revolt last Tuesday, 13, on Twitter.

“My son entered high school just over a week ago. On his hand are marks he’s made to remember how many times in the last two days he’s been bullied, physically or verbally. In total, there are 21 brands. It’s heartbreaking. The school needs to take drastic action against bullies, your parents should be fined.”

The post became famous and had many empathetic comments about the situation of Matthew and his son.

“I’m sorry about your son, this comes from someone who was also bullied at school,” reads one comment.

See the full post:

My son has been at high school for just over a week. On his hand here he’s made a record of how many times in the last two days he has been bullied, verbally or physically. In total 21. It’s heartbreaking.Schools need to come down harder on bullies, their parents should be fined! pic.twitter.com/4YbgKJMfTR — Matthew Beard (@mattbeard02) September 13, 2022

