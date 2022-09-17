Father reveals meaning of scribbled strokes on son’s hand

Abhishek Pratap 54 seconds ago News Comments Off on Father reveals meaning of scribbled strokes on son’s hand 0 Views

Photo: Playback/Twitter

The father of a high school freshman shared an emotional post on social media about some pen marks he found on his son’s hand on his way home from school. The information is from the Daily Mirror.

The marks, which appeared to be a form of counting, shocked the father to learn their true meaning. It was a count of the number of times the boy was bullied, or physically and verbally bullied at school.

The marks, in total 21, were made in just 2 days by the boy. The father shared the photo and his revolt last Tuesday, 13, on Twitter.

“My son entered high school just over a week ago. On his hand are marks he’s made to remember how many times in the last two days he’s been bullied, physically or verbally. In total, there are 21 brands. It’s heartbreaking. The school needs to take drastic action against bullies, your parents should be fined.”

The post became famous and had many empathetic comments about the situation of Matthew and his son.

“I’m sorry about your son, this comes from someone who was also bullied at school,” reads one comment.

See the full post:

The information is from the Daily Mirror.

Read other news on GMC Online.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Young Iranian woman dies after being arrested by the country’s moral police

Masha was 22 years old; she was killed after being arrested by Iran’s moral police …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved