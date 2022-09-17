The father of a high school freshman shared an emotional post on social media about some pen marks he found on his son’s hand on his way home from school. The information is from the Daily Mirror.

photo: twitter

The marks, which appeared to be a form of counting, shocked the father to learn their true meaning. It was a count of the number of times the boy was bullied, or physically and verbally bullied at school. The marks, in total 21, were made in just 2 days by the boy. The father shared the photo and his revolt last Tuesday, 13, on Twitter.

“My son entered high school just over a week ago. On his hand are marks he’s made to remember how many times in the last two days he’s been bullied, physically or verbally. In total, there are 21 brands. It’s heartbreaking. The school needs to take drastic action against bullies, your parents should be fined.”

