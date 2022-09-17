Fátima Bernardes gets a surprise birthday party after going to the movies with her son | celebrities



Fátima Bernardes won a surprise birthday party and a special gift from her boyfriend, Túlio Gadêlha – Reproduction/Instagra

Fátima Bernardes won a surprise birthday party and a special gift from her boyfriend, Túlio GadêlhaReproduction / Instagram

Published 09/17/2022 09:41

Rio – Fátima Bernardes was seen, on Friday night, in a mall in the South Zone of Rio, with her son, Vinicius Bonemer, and daughter-in-law. The trio went to the cinema on the eve of the presenter’s 60th birthday, which was even presented by a fan she found at the place.

On her way home, the journalist was surprised by a surprise party attended by friends and family. The records were shared by her daughter, Bia Bonemer, on Instagram Stories. The new presenter of “The Voice Brasil” had fun with lots of music at the celebration held during the early hours of this Saturday.

Fátima still got another special gift when she found a pile of cardboard boxes on her doorstep. When she approached to open the boxes, the communicator was startled to discover that her present was actually her boyfriend, Túlio Gadêlha. After the scare, the two embraced and exchanged passionate kisses.

Check out: