Faustão’s son says he is the ‘oldest’ in dating a model

Son of presenter Faustão, João Guilherme Silva, 18, opened up about his relationship with the model Schinaider Moura, 34. The boy naturally faces the age difference of 16 years, as he claims to have an “old spirit” and thus considers himself “the oldest in the relationship”.

“I’ve always had much older friends, I started working on the radio in high school. For people it might have been strange, different and out of the ordinary, but for me it was always a very natural thing”, he said, in an interview with Quem.

The presenter’s son said that the two already had the same social circle, so the approach between the two happened naturally. “The social circle, of friendship, has always been very similar, so for those who were close [do casal] it was natural and for me it was wonderful. I always joke that I’m the oldest in the relationship and she’s the youngest”, said João.

When asked about how the age difference works in practice, such as the issue of a girlfriend having three daughters, he vented:

“It is funny [como as pessoas reagem], but it’s up to each one. I think that when it deviates a little from what they say is conventional, sometimes the person is scared. But what counts is the relationship between the two, the affection and love”, he highlighted.

“She is a super mother, she raises the three girls in a wonderful way. Being able to follow this closely, always together there, is very nice”, added João Guilherme about the relationship with his stepdaughters.

The couple started dating in January of this year, but they met at the end of 2021, in the Caribbean. The model is the mother of three daughters.

In an interview with the podcast “Ticaracaticast”, by comedians Bola and Carioca, the presenter commented on the relationship with the model and declared that he was very in love. “I’m in love. I’m a guy who, from a very early age, very young, I’ve enjoyed a lot. And when you really like someone, you have to really enjoy it”, he said.

In the chat, he also told where he met Schynaider. “I met him at Ronaldo’s house (Fenômeno, the former player). There was an event there. Then I looked and said: ‘a hottie’. We went to spend New Year’s Eve in the same place and it ended up happening…”.