Fazenda 14: Ingrid Ohara points out strategy and suggests Bia Miranda’s attitude to enter reality: “Buzz to enter here”

Last Thursday (15th), Bia Miranda entered into “The Farm 14”. “Gretchen’s granddaughter” won the Paiol vote and was chosen by the public to go up to the headquarters. The influencer even has a disaffection: Ingrid Ohara. The two argued shortly after the dancer arrived at the house.

in conversation with Thomas Costa, Ingrid spoke about what had happened. “It wasn’t even about her. You understand why you work with that too. But you’re there working and out of nowhere comes a person who has never seen you in his life, never exchanged a word with you, doesn’t know anything about you, doesn’t know your story… The person just sees a situation or fake news, and then thinks: ‘oh, I don’t like that person’ and does something like that”commented.

While Thomas heard her, Ingrid followed up with the outburst and analyzed how the speech of bia could harm someone, especially within the reality show. “Especially in a show like this. You know this can be to harm. This can greatly influence the opinion of people who were open to meeting you”continued.

Finally, the influencer suggested that Miranda would have “tricked” on purpose. “In the same way that she might have done it to cause a stir to come in here, to put some wood on the fire and the people would see what she was going to cause, she might have had this same thought. . But if it’s the second, I even understand that there are people who are like that, who have a prejudgment. I’m seeing that a lot here”finished.