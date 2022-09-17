Fazenda 14: Tiago Ramos asks to leave reality | Central Reality

Despite the lukewarm party in ‘The farm‘, the after party was hectic in the rural reality.

Tiago Ramos, Neymar’s ex-stepfather asked to leave the program. The whole mess happened after the former player, alongside Alex Galette, had hidden beer from the party in the bathroom of the house to drink later. The production saw what happened and gave two warning signs.

After the second ring, Thomaz Costa dropped a hint, and Tiago didn’t like to hear it from his friend and they started to argue. “Punishment! your selfishness“, replied Thomaz when asked by Tiago what would happen to the house because of the alerts.

The bickering continued with the two pawns exchanging offenses. Tiago even said that he would no longer walk with Thomaz. After some time, when everyone thought the mood had calmed down, Ingrid Ohara says that Neymar’s ex-stepfather had rung the bell, which meant that he had asked to leave the reality show.

Shortly thereafter, Tiago confirms that he had already spoken to the production that he wanted to quit and that he no longer wanted to continue on the program. The fact is that the house was closed to dismantle the party, which makes it impossible to ring the bell, which is in the barn. It remains to be seen if the production will accept the boy’s request, since he was drunk at the time.

See more Tiago said that he no longer hangs out with Thomaz. The Carousel boy said he was going to jump out of the group because he took Deolane’s stump. And then the 5th grade B took over. Tiago even insinuated something between Rodrigo Branco and Thomaz. #The farm pic.twitter.com/RsPQixiX4u — Dantas (@Dantinhas) September 17, 2022

