Fbio Faria sued for using Beth Carvalho in a Bolsonarista video

Fbio Faria, Minister of Communications (photo: Evaristo S/AFP) Daughter of singer Beth Carvalho, Luana Carvalho filed a lawsuit in court against Fbio Faria, Minister of Communications. The government official posted on social media images with an electoral view of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), president and reelection candidate in 2022, with the song “Vou festejar” as background music.

As stated by Luana this Friday (16/09), also through social networks, the ticket resulted in the publication being withdrawn and an indemnity must be paid. In Fbio Faria’s publication, the images had been recorded in acts of the 7 de Setembro.

“The action against Minister Fbio Faria resulted in the withdrawal of the campaign with the voice of Beth Carvalho from all networks and proceed to the due compensation for moral damages. We won this one more! We will no longer admit the impunity of these fascists!”, said Luana Carvalho .

The action against Minister Fabio Faria resulted in the withdrawal of the campaign with the voice of Beth Carvalho from all networks and proceeding to the due compensation for moral damages. We won this one more! We will no longer admit the impunity of these facists! %u2014 Luana Carvalho (@carvalhoua) September 16, 2022 The daughter of the “godmother of samba” – died at the age of 72, in April 2019 – had already shown her dissatisfaction with the use of her mother in plays related to Bolsonaro. “They are using Beth Carvalho’s voice in ‘Vou Festejar’ to promote Bolsonarista videos. Please report it. I will sue!”, she wrote last Sunday (11).

After stating that the lawsuit resulted in the publication being withdrawn, Luana Carvalho vented on the networks: “Stop thinking that the son of an artist wants the spotlight. We were already born under one. to be seen or not. Appear through court action? Does that give prestige to someone besides a headache?”

Eleies 2022

Lula (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe d’vila (Novo), Soraya Thronicke (Unio), Vera Lcia (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Lo Pricles (UP), Jos Maria Eymael (DC) and Padre Kelmon (PTB) are also candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

The first round of elections will be on October 2nd. In the case of a second round, it will take place on the 30th of the same month.