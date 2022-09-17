Fbio Santos celebrates his birthday this Friday and receives tribute from Corinthians

Left-back Fábio Santos has reasons beyond qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil to celebrate this Friday. This September 16th, the defender of Timão also celebrates his 37th birthday.

As it couldn’t be different, the date did not go unnoticed on Corinthians’ social networks. In publication in twitterthe club referred to the left-back as a “multi-champion” before congratulating him on the special date – see the post below.

The nickname is no accident. In 310 games for the Parque São Jorge club, Fábio Santos won six titles. They are: Campeonato Brasileiro (2011 and 2015), Copa Libertadores (2012), Paulistão (2013), Recopa Sul-Americana (2013) and Club World Cup (2012).

Hired by Corinthians to be Roberto Carlos’s immediate reserve, Fábio Santos did not take long to take over the position in his first spell, which lasted until 2015. The left-back also returned to Timão in 2020, at the time to reinforce the team coached by Vágner Mancini, and should remain at the club, at least, until the end of 2023.

