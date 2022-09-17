Federer off the court: friendship with Nadal and passion for football | sneakers

When stepping on any court during the period 1998 to 2021, Roger Federer paraded talent, elegance and class. He collected 103 titles, 20 of which were Grand Slam titles, inspired generations of tennis players and fans. Away – especially in the last year, after playing Wimbledon 2021 and being eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, in his last official match – the Swiss revealed, in his social networks, behind the scenes of the new daily life, with visits to Lewis Hamilton and to the Swiss national football team, as well as a trip to Malawi for educational projects. A free, light and loose Federer.

Federer and Nadal have faced each other 40 times on the circuit, with 24 wins by the Spaniard and 16 by the Swiss. Federer has the advantage in the record on grass (3-1) and on hard floor (11-9). On clay, Nadal’s domain, he led by 14 to 2. The two disputed 24 finals, nine of which were Grand Slam. In Majors decisions, Nadal led 6-3. The Spaniard defeated Federer in the finals of Roland Garros (2006, 2007, 2008, 2011), Wimbledon (2008) and Australian Open (2009). The Swiss won against Nadal in the Wimbledon (2006, 2007) and Australian Open (2017) finals.

Federer and Nadal have fun under the eyes of Björn Borg

More than games, friendship remained between them. Proven in this fun behind-the-scenes video of an exhibition game promotion between them in Switzerland. In 2min20s, they can’t hold back their laughter. When Federer asked the Spaniard what gift he would give him for Christmas, when they looked at each other, they already laughed. The two always supported each other during their career – the rivalry did not stop the friendship.

In December 2012, Federer came to Brazil to play in an exhibition tournament in São Paulo, alongside names like Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki and Tommy Haas. While in São Paulo, he strolled through the municipal market, where he devoured a bologna sandwich and codfish balls. He even tasted dragon fruit and, when he learned of the aphrodisiac properties of the fruit, he joked:

– Is it good for making baby?

Federer visiting the São Paulo market, in 2012

Still in Brazil, Federer, in an exclusive interview with ge, revealed an advice he received: “It’s cool to be important, but it’s more important to be cool.” The Swiss also said he would like to interview three names: Muhammad Ali, Nelson Mandela and Michael Jordan. “How did you manage? How did you become the person you are?”, he would ask.

In the Australian Open 2019 dispute, the then tennis player took the opportunity to participate in a seafood festival in the Australian city of Cervantes.

Roger Federer during a trip to Australia in 2019

In May of this year, almost a year without playing, Federer followed the Formula 1 Spanish GP and published a photo with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

In the last official tournament he played in, in 2021, the Swiss was one of the honorees in this year’s edition, for the 100 years of Wimbledon. With eight singles cups, Federer is the greatest champion on English grass.

Federer GIF Wimbledon 2017

Before turning professional tennis, Federer shared the racket with football. A fan of Basel, a team from his hometown of Basel, the former tennis player recently visited the Swiss national team. The European team is Brazil’s second opponent in the Qatar Cup, on November 28, at 13:00 (Brasília time).

Away from tennis, Federer ventured into “training” with friends at table tennis. In the post, he included a song by Terno, “Bielzinho”. O Terno is a rock band from São Paulo that started with covers of Mutantes and Beatles.

As part of his foundation project, Federer visited Malawi this year. He posed with children on a toy.

“Wonderful to see we’re having an impact with the foundation,” he wrote. – I am very happy to have come to Malawi.

The Federer Foundation has been developing education projects in the country since 2015. It invested US$ 13.5 million at the time to build 81 schools and educate 150,000 children.

Without playing since last June, Federer took the opportunity to get to know – more – the beauties of Switzerland.

– Feeling like a tourist in my own country.

Time, now, will not be an issue.