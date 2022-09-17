FedEx drops 22% as economy slows down; CEO speaks of ‘global recession’

FedEx reported a fiscal quarter well below expectations — with the brake on the global economy hitting the company’s operation squarely — and said he will have to carry out a “deep” cost-cutting program.

Revenue from e-commerce deliveries in the United States was US$ 300 million below the projections presented by the company itself in June. The operations in Asia and Europe had a result US$ 500 million below the forecast.

The results, still preliminary, came out on Thursday after the market closed, and the company’s stock opened today down 22%.

Other freight delivery companies suffered from the news. THE UPS was down 7%, and FedEx’s main competitors in Europe were also operating in the red: down 5% for Deutsche Post and 10% for Royal Mail.

FedEx’s disappointing results indicate a slowdown in economic activity, particularly in e-commerce. But the company is also under pressure from activist investors to improve its operating margins, which analysts say has helped amplify the stock’s slump.

CEO Raj Subramaniam said FedEx has frozen hiring new employees, will close 90 offices and ground part of its freighter fleet. Deliveries on Sundays will also be reduced.

In an interview with CNBC, the executive said he is preparing for a global recession. “I’m disappointed with the results,” said Subramaniam, who took over in June. “The main factor is the macro situation we are facing.”

With the reopening of the post-pandemic economy, people are traveling again, they are spending more on restaurants and services. At the same time, e-commerce purchases have been reduced. Amazon and other e-commerce companies have already felt the effects of this transition.

On top of that, the slowdown in consumption in the largest global economies and the threat of recession now weighs.

FedEx reported that earnings per share (EPS) fell 21% in the quarter ended in August, compared with the same period a year ago. Market expectation: an increase of 18%.

Giuliano Guandalini