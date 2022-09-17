FedEx Releases Disappointing Data and Warns of Global Economic Slowdown; stocks plummet 21%

FedEx issued warnings about its numbers and the impact the economic slowdown had on them last Thursday, which helped increase investors’ risk aversion. This in an already negative week for risk assets, with signs that the Federal Reserve will have to tighten its monetary policy even more to contain inflation, still quite resilient.

The night before, the company reported that the quarterly results were negatively impacted by the global drop in its business volume, an accelerated movement at the end of the period, and withdrew its financial projection as it expects a worse scenario ahead.

It released preliminary fiscal first quarter revenue and profit figures (ending August) below analysts’ projections on Wall Street. As a result, throughout the session this Friday (16th), assets had a strong fall, closing down 21.39%, at US$ 161.04.

FedEx had been counting on higher profits from rising freight prices in the quarter ended in May, but has now withdrawn financial estimates made for the fiscal year on June 23, less than three months ago.

The company, considered an indicator of the pace of trade and demand for consumer goods, said market weakness accelerated towards the end of its first fiscal quarter and has been particularly challenging in Asia. The company also faced challenges in Europe. “Global volumes fell as macroeconomic trends worsened sharply towards the end of the quarter, both internationally and in the US,” highlights XP.

As a result, FedEx announced significant cost-cutting measures following this slowdown in global shipping volumes.

As part of these cost-cutting initiatives, FedEx will close 90 offices, close five corporate offices, defer hiring, reduce flights and cancel projects. The company’s shares fell about -17% in after-market trading after the announcement.

The alert hit stocks at other delivery companies as well as retailers. United Parcel Service UPS.N was down 6.2%, while Amazon’s shares were down 3.9% and Target’s were down 1.5%.

FedEx expects first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, below expectations of $23.59 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv’s IBES. The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.44 per share, well below estimates of $5.14.

The main US stock indexes fell on Friday, although far from the lows, with the Dow Jones down 0.45%, the S&P 500 down 0.72% and the Nasdaq down 0.90%.

(with Reuters)

