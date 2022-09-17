FGTS: Caixa CALLS workers to withdraw R$ 8 billion FORGOTTEN; see how to withdraw your money

THE Federal Savings Bank announced that workers forgot an amount equivalent to R$ 8 billion of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The amounts refer to the extraordinary loot, released by the Federal Government between April 20 and June 15 of this year.

However, holders can request the withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from their FGTS until December 15th. After that date, the amounts will return to the benefited workers’ accounts. Remembering that the resources were deposited in the application’s digital savings box has.

Deadlines to withdraw the R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS

It is worth mentioning that those who do not move the amounts within 90 days, counting from the deposit date, will have the money back in the FGTS accounts, in a corrected way. In this case, if the worker forgot the deadline and still wants to withdraw the funds, he must request them from the Caixa.

“Workers who have the funds automatically returned to the FGTS account, due to the non-movement of the amounts, and who still want the Extraordinary Loot credit, have until 12/15/2022 to make the request through the FGTS App. After the request, the credit will be made to the CAIXA Tem digital account within 15 days.

The Federal Government released more than R$ 30 billion in order to make the withdrawal possible for about 43.7 million Brazilians entitled to the new modality. In addition, it is important to note that the return of values ​​for those who did not redeem, at least a part, began on the 6th of the last month.

Who is entitled to the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal?

At first, the new method of withdrawal was only released for workers who have a balance available in their Guarantee Fund. Therefore, the maximum amount to withdraw from the account is R$ 1,000 and the deposit is automatic, in the account of the Caixa Tem application.

It is worth mentioning that if the worker does not make the rescue, remembering that it is optional, the FGTS is only released in specific situations and provided for by law. See some of them below:

In the first place, dismissal without just cause;

Furthermore, in case of public calamity, as in floods and windstorms;

In the event of the owner’s death. The right is extended to qualified heirs;

In cases of real estate financing by the SFH;

End of the employment relationship by agreement between employer and employee;

In retirement;

In the acquisition of the own house;

For workers aged 70 and over;

Termination due to mutual fault or force majeure;

Termination for bankruptcy of the company;

Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;

Suspension from temporary work for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

Holder or dependent with HIV;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Finally, workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness.

How to consult the benefit?

Check out the step-by-step guide on how to perform the query through both channels: From the site: go to the website www.fgts.caixa.gov.br; On the homepage, go to “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal” and click on “Consult here”; Enter your CPF or PIS number; Click on “I am not a robot” and click on “Continue”; If the system requests the identification of images, identify them and go to “Verify”; Enter your password and click “Continue”; Once this is done, the system will inform you if you will be entitled to withdraw the FGTS and how the procedure will take place. By app: Download or update the app from FGTS if you already have; Open the app and click “Enter the app” and click “Continue”; Enter your CPF, go to “I’m not a robot” and then to “Next”; It is possible that the system asks for the identification of images, select them and go to “Verify”; Then, enter the password and click on “Login”; A message will appear with information about the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS, click on “I understand”; On the home screen, go to “Extraordinary Withdrawal”; Then it will appear how much will be available for withdrawal; Click on “See released FGTS accounts”, if you want to know from which accounts the money will be debited; To release the money, just go back to the previous screen and tap on “Request withdrawal”; Finally, click on “Confirm”. However, there is a deadline for the amounts to be withdrawn, until December 15 of this year.