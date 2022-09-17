FGTS review can yield up to R$ 10 thousand to workers

The correction of the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) balance is made using an index that does not follow inflation. It is no wonder that many Brazilian workers are at a loss! The way out is to request a review of the fund through the Federal Court.

The calculation as it is ends up promoting financial losses for account holders. According to Loit FGTS, the revision can earn up to R$ 10 thousand to the workers. However, the value is just an average. This means that some people may receive even higher values ​​than this.

FGTS review

The number can be higher depending on the salary of the workers, as well as how long the funds have been in the account. In this way, citizens who feel harmed can enter the request review of the FGTS.

The amount is deposited in the account linked to the worker every month and corresponds to 8% of the salary.

The review is possible through the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI 5090). The judicial thesis depends on the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In this way, workers can take advantage of this time to consult whether or not they are entitled to this analysis.

Those who worked with a formal contract from 1999 onwards will certainly have amounts receivable through the review of the FGTS with correction of the amount. Another detail is that the request can be made even by those who have already withdrawn the money and have no more value in their account.

By the proposal, the revision changes the whole calculationsince the Reference Rate (TR) is no longer used to adopt an index that better accompanies inflation, that is, with more advantages and justice for workers.

Among the options, we point out the use of the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) or National Consumer Price Index (INPC). The worker can follow some free tools to make the account, such as the Loit FGTS mentioned above. Just do the simulation and find out what the amount to receive is.