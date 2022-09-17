Fiat Fastback wants to hook customers from Crete, HR-V, Tracker and T-Cross

Fiat launched the Fastback in Brazil, and the new SUV coupe made in Betim (MG) already has a message for competitors. The market positioning is surgical and thus reaches the heart of the range of its direct rivals. Four of them in particular: Chevrolet Tracker, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Crete and VW T-Cross. With prices between R$130,000 and R$150,000, the Fiat Fastback tops the quartet, as well as other models among the best-selling SUVs of 2022.

Unlike the Pulse, which is smaller and close in size to compact hatchbacks, such as the Argo, the Fastback is fuller. It is 4.43 meters long – that is, 33 centimeters more than the 4.10 m of the Pulse – and a giant trunk of 600 liters. The new SUV also brings relevant equipment already in the Audace T200 version (R$ 129,990). There are full LED headlights and taillights, automatic emergency braking and 8.4″ multimedia, for example.

Another highlight is the semi-autonomous systems in the ADAS package, such as lane-keeping assistant and automatic high beam. In addition, the cheapest version comes standard with items such as a reversing camera and rear obstacle sensors, wireless cell phone charger (by induction), electronic brake with push-button and Auto Hold function (a novelty in relation to Pulse) and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Fiat/Disclosure

A Fiat to fight with Honda and Jeep

With few options, the Fiat Fastback bets, therefore, on the abundant filling, with technologies desired at the moment. And the competitive price puts it in contention even at home, against the Jeep Renegade. In other words, the positioning of the SUV coupe is the Italian’s card to raise the perception of the brand’s value. With the new model, Fiat moves up a level and has trump cards up its sleeve, such as turbo engines and the image of the Abarth sports division.

While the Audace and Impetus versions use the three-cylinder 1.0 turbo flex engine and up to 130 hp with ethanol, the Fastback Limited Edition Powered b Abarth features the 1.3 turbo flex available from Toro and the Renegade, Compass and Commander. There are 185 horsepower with ethanol and a torque of 27.5 mkgf from 1,750 rpm. It is with this engine and the six-speed automatic transmission that Fiat announces zero to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds.

Fiat/Disclosure

In other words, Fastback is no joke. It has the performance to face the T-Cross Highline with a 1.4 turbo flex engine with 150 hp and 25.5 mkgf. Or Crete Ultimate 2.0 flex aspirated 167 hp. It will also be able to compete with the new HR-V 1.5 turbo flex, which goes on sale in October. But the price of the New HR-V EXL is intermediate, which costs R$ 150,000 with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated 126 hp and 15.8 mkgf engine, and a CVT transmission.

As for the lower part, Fiat’s SUV coupe arrives with the most powerful 1.0 turbo flex on the market (130 hp) and a CVT gearbox that simulates seven gears. Thus, it is also strong in the dispute between the 1.0 turbos, such as Tracker (116 hp) and Crete (120 hp) and the T-Cross (128 hp).

Fiat/Disclosure

weak points

In addition to content and performance, the Fiat Fastback’s design is inspired by coupes. The SUV brings something new to the segment and shows a style until now seen only in models of premium brands, such as the new Audi Q3 Sportback and the BMW X4 – both produced in Brazil. At the same time, it tries to reflect this image sophistication with novelties such as “easter eggs”, which are engravings and decorations scattered around the car.

Fiat/Disclosure

But, like every car, the Fastback has its weaknesses. One of them is the wheelbase of 2.53 meters, one of the smallest among direct competitors. The measure is the same as the Fiat Pulse, after all, both models share the MLA modular platform. This means that, despite being the longest compact SUV, it is one of the ones with the least legroom, especially in the back seat. Side space is also limited.

Another negative point is the offer of only four airbags, while most direct rivals have six airbags from the factory, including curtain bags, which also protect passengers traveling in the rear seat. To mention one more bad detail, the Fastback brings drum brakes on the rear axle on all versions – including the top of the line 1.3 turbo with the brand “by Abarth”. T-Cross and Crete, for example, use discs on all four wheels.

Fiat/Disclosure

Consumption

In Inmetro’s Vehicle Labeling Program, the Fiat Fastback is not a highlight. The coupe SUV received a “B grade” (overall and by category), but even so, it is in the segment average. In the entry-level Audace version, with a 1.0-litre turbo flex T200 engine and CVT transmission, it averages 8.4 km/l with ethanol and 11.9 km/l with gasoline in the city. On the road, it has consumptions of 10.2 km/l and up to 14.6 km/l, in the same order.

With the 1.3 turbo flex engine, the numbers don’t change that much. It averages 8.1 km/l (E) and 11.3 km/l (G) in the city, and 9.7 km/l (E) and 13.9 km/l (G) on the highway. For comparison, the new HR-V 1.5 flex has a consumption of 8.8 km/l (E) and 12.7 km/l (G) in the city, and 9.8 km/l (E) and 13, 9 km/l (G) on road cycle. The Tracker 1.2 turbo flex with 133 hp and 21.4 mkgf has a consumption of 7.7 km/l (E) and 11.2 km/l (G) in urban areas, and makes 9.4 km/l (E ) and 13.5 km/l (G) on the road.

X-ray of compact SUVs

Trunk

Fiat Fastback – 600 liters (516 liters in VDA standard)

– 600 liters (516 liters in VDA standard) Chevrolet Tracker – 393 liters (VDA)

– 393 liters (VDA) Honda HR-V – 354 liters (VDA)

– 354 liters (VDA) Hyundai Crete – 422 liters (VDA)

– 422 liters (VDA) Jeep Renegade – 383 liters (320 liters in VDA standard)

– 383 liters (320 liters in VDA standard) Nissan Kicks – 323 liters (VDA)

– 323 liters (VDA) Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X – 340 liters (VDA)

– 340 liters (VDA) Volkswagen T-Cross – 373 liters (VDA)

Fiat/Disclosure

Length

Fiat Fastback – 4.43 m

– 4.43 m Chevrolet Tracker – 4.27 m

– 4.27 m Honda HR-V – 4.34 m

– 4.34 m Hyundai Crete – 4.29 m

– 4.29 m Jeep Renegade – 4.26 m

– 4.26 m Nissan Kicks – 4.31 m

– 4.31 m Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X – 4.34 m

– 4.34 m Volkswagen T-Cross – 4.20 m

Length between the axis

Fiat Fastback – 2.53 m

– 2.53 m Chevrolet Tracker – 2.57 m

– 2.57 m Honda HR-V – 2.61 m

– 2.61 m Hyundai Crete – 2.61 m

– 2.61 m Jeep Renegade – 2.57 m

– 2.57 m Nissan Kicks – 2.61 m

– 2.61 m Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X – 2.63 m

– 2.63 m Volkswagen T-Cross – 2.65 m

