Fiat Toro SUV can finally get off the ground

When launching the new Fastback, Hrelander Zola, VP of Fiat in Brazil stated that the model would arrive to “crown the repositioning of the brand” in our country. Aiming for higher markets and a new placement within Stellantis, Fiat will aim upwards driven by the success of its more expensive models. With that, Toro’s SUV can finally come out.

Before the launch of Toro in Brazil in 2016, there was a kind of curse in which no Fiat more expensive than a compact sold well. Stilo, Marea, Brava, Linea, Bravo and other mid-range models of the brand never found the success that Tipo and Tempra had in the past. Proof of this is that Fiat never again invested in midsize models.

But Toro proved that the Italian brand knows how to sell more expensive models than compact hatchbacks like Uno, Palio, Punto and Argo. Even at its debut, it already had versions over R$ 100,000 and is the second best-selling truck in Brazil since it started being manufactured in Goiana, Pernambuco.

So it was always natural for the market that a Toro SUV would come along at some point. Fiat itself flirted with it twice: the FCC4 concept presented in 2014 anticipated the Toro in SUV coupe form. The 2018 Fastback concept was nothing more than Toro restyled again in SUV coupe format.

The years have passed and so far nothing of a closed model based on the pickup. But that seems to have changed with the success of her, Pulse and now Fastback (which barely hit the stores). According to information from Motor1, Fiat is preparing a Toro SUV that “will make more money than the pickup truck”, as one executive says.

Is there room for him?

The big question is where and how this SUV will fit. Considering only the FCA side of Stellantis, Fiat and Jeep are concerned about not offering models in the same category. Or, when it does, in the most opposite way possible. Until the debut of the Pulse, Fiat swore together that it would not have an SUV so as not to harm Jeep.

As the American brand has been on its own for a long time and today even Ferrari has an SUV, Fiat could not be left out. That’s why Pulse prices end where Renegade prices begin. The invasion of one brand’s track into another started with Fastback. But he and the Renegade couldn’t be more opposites.

The Renegade is a square, chunky SUV with a real off-road vocation – so much so that it has 4×4 versions. The Fastback, on the other hand, is urban, coupe, more sporty and less refined in finish than the Jeep model. They are for absolutely different buyers, so much so that they couldn’t differ more in look.

But what about the Toro SUV? Technically, the Compass already plays this role, as Toro has a medium SUV size and the Jeep model performs this function. Having a seven-seat variant made sense back in the day when Commander didn’t exist. In other words, somehow the Toro SUV will invade the Jeep segment.

Three Toro SUVs?

There are therefore three possibilities for the Toro SUV. The first is that it is a cheaper alternative to the Compass, with a similar size and five seats. The difference between them will be in finish and look, being the Jeep more refined.

This differentiation will also exist if the Toro SUV has seven seats. In this case, it can be Compass priced with Commander port. As the Jeep is clearly a much more refined car, so much so that it only has Limited and Overland versions, the Toro SUV could act where, theoretically, a Commander Longitude or Sport would be, which never existed.

Finally, the most remote alternative is a second Fastback. An SUV coupe from Toro follows the lineage of concepts that the brand presented until then derived from it. In addition, it would be able to fit in between Compass and Commander without stealing their customers, since a coupe SUV is quite different from a traditional one.

It remains to be seen which way Fiat will go, but it seems that the much-requested and desired model will finally get off the ground.

