Find out what’s behind the end of Harmonia do Samba | Column Fábia Oliveira

This week the fans of the group Harmonia do Samba were taken by surprise after Xanddy announced the end of the band. The singer will go on to act in a solo career, using the name Xanddy Harmonia. Despite Carla Perez’s husband having said, in his official announcement, that everything is fine and that the team will continue together, it seems that things are not 100% that way.

According to the website ‘BNews Entretenimento’, one of the biggest names in the history of Harmonia do Samba will not be part of the group’s change. This is the drummer, Roque Cézar, who was also the founder of the band in 1993. reason would be the lack of agreement between Xanddy and him in group decisions, which would even have motivated the separation.

Also according to the site, the atmosphere between the two had not been the best for months. Roque Cézar was away from the band’s presentations and did not even appear with the group on the program ‘Altas Horas’, on ‘TV Globo’, last month. For ‘BNews Entretenimento’, the advice confirmed that the drummer is not following the new project, however, did not provide further clarification.

In addition to Roque being the founder of Harmonia do Samba, his mother, Dona Graça, is the co-founder and biggest investor of the group. In fact, she would be the one who is holding the bar so that the situation does not end up in court, since she considers everyone in the group as her son.

through the Instagram stories, Xanddy said that he will fulfill all the commitments of shows already contracted as Harmonia do Samba and stated that the change was an internal decision. “A joint decision, an internal decision of ours, to continue like this now, as Xanddy Harmonia. Our team is still together, Mestre Bimba is still in charge of the musical part, he is our conductor, our team is still with me, the band is still with me. We follow our usual projects… It’s just a new phase in which we need you even more”, began the singer.

He also said that the whole group is excited about the new phase. “Harmonia do Samba will never stop being Harmonia, I am Harmonia forever, don’t you either. I will continue to keep and sing our story. We have a beautiful and wonderful legacy and I would never let that go away. We are all excited for this new phase, there are many good things ahead. It’s all right, rest in peace, we’ll see you around soon”, he concluded.

Read the full statement:

“Out of respect for our loyal fans/fans, our partners/contractors and friends who have accompanied us over these years and shared this dream with us, I inform you that from 10/01/2022 I will continue as ‘Xanddy Harmonia’. I make it clear that this is not the end, but the beginning of a new cycle for all of us. I will continue giving voice to our musical history and in this new journey, I will count on the support of my brother and musical director Mestre Bimba, as well as the entire band and team.

For reasons of the most diverse orders, some decision-making was necessary, this being the most difficult. We don’t want to leave room for speculation: the decision for this change was very thought out, matured and taken together. This is a new moment for all of us. Harmonia do Samba will remain alive in me. Our history is protected and, despite the changes, the team remains together and stands firm with our fans.

I reiterate that until the present date, all the commitments of shows already contracted as Harmonia do Samba, will be duly fulfilled. God bless us”.

