Fire Destroys 42-Story Skyscraper in China; watch video

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Fire Destroys 42-Story Skyscraper in China; watch video 0 Views




Images showing the skyscraper on fire drew attention on social media.

Images showing the skyscraper on fire drew attention on social media.

Photo: Social Networks / Reproduction

A massive fire hit a telecommunications building in Changsha, central China, on Friday, 16. Images showing the China Telecom skyscraper on fire drew attention on social media.

According to local authorities, the fire was brought under control and, so far, there are no reports of casualties.

In the records, released by the local press and internet users, it is possible to see an entire facade of the building in flames.

The 42-story building is in a busy area of ​​the city. People were seen fleeing the scene as crews fought the fire.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, 280 firefighters were called to assist in the action. The causes of the fire are still being investigated.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

BC reports leak of 137 thousand keys linked to Abastece Aí

The Central Bank reported today the leak of 137,285 Pix keys linked to the payment …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved