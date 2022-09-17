Fire Destroys 42-Story Skyscraper in China; watch video







Images showing the skyscraper on fire drew attention on social media. Photo: Social Networks / Reproduction

A massive fire hit a telecommunications building in Changsha, central China, on Friday, 16. Images showing the China Telecom skyscraper on fire drew attention on social media.

According to local authorities, the fire was brought under control and, so far, there are no reports of casualties.

In the records, released by the local press and internet users, it is possible to see an entire facade of the building in flames.

❗️In #Chinathe skyscraper of the largest telecom operator China Telecom in #Changsha is on fire. Hundreds of people could be burned alive. pic.twitter.com/GDNC74k8Tj — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 16, 2022

The 42-story building is in a busy area of ​​the city. People were seen fleeing the scene as crews fought the fire.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, 280 firefighters were called to assist in the action. The causes of the fire are still being investigated.

In China, the China Telecom building in the city of Changsha completely burned down in 20 minutes

The fire engulfed the 200-meter office tower, which, according to journalists, stored 35 tons of fuel for servers 😳 pic.twitter.com/YGFmk9CINp — Tarmo Juntunen 🇨🇿 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 NAFO (@TarmoJuntunen) September 16, 2022

