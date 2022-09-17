Fire in the hay! Check out details of the beef between Kerline and Bruno in A Fazenda 14 – A Fazenda

The pedestrians are not giving the public rest! Every hour that passes a new bullshit appears in The Farm 14 to move the seat. This time, Kerline Cardoso was angry with Bruno Tálamo and accused him of gossiping. The friction was so ugly that it ended up involving Alex Gallete, with whom the journalist had already fallen out.

Tati Zaqui would have told Bruno that the pawn’s “group” had spoken ill of him. To clarify the matter, the columnist decided to take the plunge with Deolane, who was uncomfortable and went to question the singer about the subject in question.



When the trio had already resolved the matter, Kerline decided to take the side of her friend Tati and called Bruno a gossip and bad character. “I feel sorry for you”, fired the influencer.

Amid screams, the piece accused the columnist of exposing Tati, instead of resolving the matter privately without involving the 3rd. “You’re desperate!” screamed Kerline.

The confusion between the two involved Alex Gallete, who sided with Kerline and recalled the friction between them in the early days. “I’ve forgiven you, but I still think you’re an asshole”declared the actor.



“Are you that unbalanced?”, asked Bruno when he was greeted with shouts as he approached Kerline to try to understand the situation.

After the altercation with Kerline and Alex, Bruno was extremely shaken. Inconsolable, the journalist mentioned missing his family and was comforted by André and Iran.



Under the command of Adriane Galisteu, The Farm 14 airs from Monday to Sunday on the nights of Record TV. Access the PlayPlus and follow 24 hours a day everything that happens in the Celeiro de Lendas.