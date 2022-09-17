Flamengo lineup: Dorival scales Cup team for classic with Flu | Flamengo

Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel. The Cup team goes to the field in the Brasileirão. With ten days off until the duel with Fortaleza ahead because of the FIFA date, Dorival Júnior armed the Flamengo team with maximum force for the classic with Fluminense in activity this Saturday, at Ninho do Urubu.

1 of 2 Dorival Júnior in activity at CT — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / CRF Dorival Júnior in activity at CT — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / CRF

It will be the tenth time that this team will enter the field, but only the second for the Brasileirão. The only time the “Team of the Cups” was selected in the running points competition was in the 4-0 victory over Juventude, on July 20, at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília. In total, with the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores games, there are eight victories and only one draw.

Games with the “Team of Cups”

tolima 7 x 1

7 x 1 Atlético-MG 2 x 0

2 x 0 Youth 4 x 0

4 x 0 Atletico-PR 0 x 0

0 x 0 Corinthians 2 x 0

2 x 0 Corinthians 1 x 0

1 x 0 Sao Paulo 3 x 1

3 x 1 Velez 4 x 0

4 x 0 Sao Paulo 1 x 0

After this Sunday’s classic, Flamengo will only play again on the 28th, against Fortaleza, at Castelão, due to the FIFA date. The technical commission will even give the squad two days off, which will be presented again on Wednesday at the training center.

In this period, Dorival Júnior will have six absences for the activities: Pedro and Everton Ribeiro will defend Brazil in friendlies, Varela and Arrascaeta will be at the disposal of Uruguay, while Pulga and Vidal will go to the selection of Chile.

Flamengo and Fluminense face each other this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. With 45 points, the red-black team is in third place in the competition, one point behind Internacional and nine behind the leader Palmeiras.

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

