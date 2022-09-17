Flamengo renews contract with midfielder João Gomes

A revelation of Flamengo’s base and coveted by European clubs, midfielder João Gomes has agreed to renew his contract with Rubro-Negro. The 21-year-old still had a bond until December 2025, but he made an extension until 2027. The initial information was given by the youtuber “Fla Zoeiro” and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

The main hit was in the salary issue, since the player received about R$ 50 thousand and had a readjustment. In this way, Flamengo protected itself, increased its severance pay and shielded itself from foreign attacks. According to the “ge”, the young man will now receive R$ 250 thousand.

João Gomes established himself as a professional last year and this season he has been the trusted man of coach Dorival Júnior, remaining among the holders despite the arrival of Chilean Vidal and Pulgar. In 2022, the midfielder has 52 matches, two goals and two assists.

In recent months, the young man’s name was aired by European newspapers in major clubs on the Old Continent, but the red-black board, at all times, remained calm and confident in an agreement and the consequent permanence of the athlete.

As usual in moments of negotiation, the vice president of football at Rubro-Negro, Marcos Brazilmade a “half-announcement”, giving indications, but maintaining a suspense, since the information has not yet been published institutionally: