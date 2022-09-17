Flamengo spawn Douglas Baggio scores an unusual goal and curbs Grêmio’s excitement with Renato Gaúcho

Back at Grêmio with a victory over Vasco, Renato Gaúcho brought back the spirits of the Gaucho fans but ended up taking a bucket of cold water from former Flamengo player Douglas Baggio. That’s because in his second match in charge of the tricolor, Portaluppi suffered his first defeat.

In a duel on the night of this Friday (16), against Novorizontino, Grêmio de Renato Gaúcho was punished by Douglas Baggio, creator of Flamengo. The striker was directly responsible for the São Paulo club’s 2-0 victory in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. In this sense, he opened the scoring and assisted the second goal.

Douglas Baggio’s goal came out in an unusual way. After a corner kick, the shorty scored a beautiful header and opened the scoring in the 24th minute. The detail is that the ex-Flamengo is only 1.69m and does not usually stand out in the air.

Just eight minutes later, Douglas Baggio served Gustavo Bochecha with a custom pass and the midfielder extended the score in favor of Novorizontino. From then on, the São Paulo team only managed the match and left the field with a 2-0 victory over Grêmio.

In this way, the Grêmio fans, who started to buy more shirts from the club and sign the supporter-partner after the arrival of Renato Gaúcho, already put the brakes on the excitement and go back to stepping on the ground. With the result, the Gauchos continue in 3rd place in Serie B with 50 points, two more than Vasco (4th) and five more than Londrina, first outside the G4.

Douglas Baggio’s Novorizontino is only 13th in Serie B. The team returns to the field next Tuesday, against Guarani, at 9:30 pm. On the same day, at 8:30 pm, Grêmio de Renato Gaúcho hosts Sport.

