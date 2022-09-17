Flamengo vs Fluminense: One-touch scorers, Pedro and Cano are the hope of goals in the classic | statistical spy

Gunners’ Duel. On the one hand, the top scorer in Brazilian football in 2022. On the other, the player who needs fewer minutes on the field to swing the net. Responsible for putting the ball at the bottom of the string for Fluminense and Flamengo, Cano and Pedro are accurate finishing players.

They only need one tap to score. The Argentine striker scored 79% of his goals this way (26 of the 33 goals). The Libertadores top scorer scored 65% of his goals with one touch (42 out of 65 goals).

In addition, the two have a very large area presence. The chance of scoring increases with a shot from inside the four lines. Of Pedro’s 65 goals with the Flamengo shirt, 61 were from the region (94%). This year, all of his 24 goals were like thisbeing 10 of the small area.

Cano’s goal percentage from inside the area is exactly the same as Pedro’s: 94%. Of the Argentine’s 33 goals for Fluminense, 31 came from shots in this region of the field. Check out an x-ray of the strikers’ goals below:

X-ray of the goals of Cano and Pedro X-ray pipe Pedro goals for the club 33 65 goals in 2022 33 24 Minutes per goal for the club 146 126 assistance 5 18 Minutes to participate in goal 127 99 Goals with a touch of the ball 26 42 Goals from inside the area 31 61 Right goals 13 41 left goals 10 11 header goals 8 11 Chest or belly goals two two

Of course, the outstanding numbers of the two are also the result of the work of their teammates. Both are equipped on the field to be able to score. Of Cano’s 33 goals for Fluminense, 28 were assisted: 85%.

The Arias-Cano duo is the one that yielded the most combined goals in Brazil’s elite in 2022. Waiter fired from the tricolor shirt 14, the Colombian gave seven passes for the Argentine’s goal. Ganso is the second player with the most assists for Cano, with three. In addition to the two, another 13 different athletes gave a pass for the top scorer in Brazilian football to score.

Like Cano, Pedro counts on the great volume of red-black play to take advantage of the chances and score a goal for Flamengo. Of the player’s 65 goals, 56 came after assists from teammates: 86%.

The center forward’s biggest waiter called by Tite is Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan gave nine passes for Pedro’s goal at Flamengo. Vitinho (6), Bruno Henrique (5), Everton Ribeiro (5), Michael (4) and Gabigol (4) also served the player many times. In addition to the names mentioned, another 14 different athletes gave Pedro a pass to score.

Former Fluminense player, Pedro can still activate the famous law of the ex next Sunday. The striker scored two goals against the tricolors in 11 games against the former team. In a total of 466 minutes on the field against Fluminense, the red-black striker has a lower efficiency and scores a goal every 233 minutes.

Cano has been Flamengo’s executioner this season and scored in three of the four games against the rival. There are four goals by the striker for the Tricolor over the opponent next Sunday. One goal every 80 minutes. Numbers above their average by Fluminense itself.