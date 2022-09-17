Flávia Alessandra shows off with a provocative piece and causes by showing her curves

Flavia Alessandra didn’t skimp on style, beauty and sensuality by posting new photos on her Instagram. In the records, the actress appears all empowered, posing in front of the mirror, highlighting her spectacular body and defined curves.

For the home test, the famous wore a black body with a slight transparency. She complemented the look with high heels. “MY body, MY house! In addition to the rules being mine, this is my address.”said.

“This mania of wanting to manipulate every detail of a woman’s life, including her body, saddens and worries me. But don’t weaken me! I’m a woman and I know I’m amazing. I know my strength and the power to take what is mine!”added Flávia in the caption of the post.

Exuding beauty and a lot of self-esteem, the artist ended the text encouraging her followers to love each other more: “No labels and no age, ladies. We are here to be free and take what is ours!” completed.

Flávia Alessandra collected praise

Faced with a lot of beauty, fans and admirers of the actress were completely amazed and quickly left many countless compliments and rousing comments for her. On the social network, the actress’ post already has more than 134 thousand likes.

“Beautiful”, “Full”, “Marvelous”, “This woman is too wonderful”, “It is not enough to be an excellent actress, the woman is completely beautiful and sensual”, “Perfection exists and her name is Flávia Alessandra”, “You You are getting prettier every day, time is only good for you”were some of the reactions.

female empowerment

And speaking of female empowerment, Flávia Alessandra usually uses the visibility that she has for being a public figure, to pass, through her social networks, a positive message about body and acceptance.

The subject was even the subject of an interview that the famous gave to Splash UOL in March this year. “I want to age well. I want to be at my best at any age.”he said.

The actress made a point of defending the appreciation of mature women and declared himself against ageism. “Self-esteem is something we need to develop daily. And we do this by eating things that are good for our soul. It’s not the outside.” said the artist.

“Every woman wakes up day ‘yes’ and day ‘no’. We are the same everyday. But there are days when we look in the mirror and think we are beautiful, without any explanation. Other days, we can be mounted and we don’t think we’re pretty. So, there is so much inside to be resolved and mirrored”, pointed out.

