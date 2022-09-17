Flights to São Paulo from R$ 207 round trip

The airlines Latam, Gol, Azul and Passaredo are offering air tickets to São Paulo. At least on some routes it is possible to find good prices to travel until March 2023, except on holidays. We found fares from R$ 207 round trip, taxes already included.

The lowest prices are departing from Juiz de Fora, São José do Rio Preto and Ribeirão Preto, but there are departures from Caxias do Sul and 50 other Brazilian cities from R$ 300 round trip. Check out all the options below.

Those who follow Melhores Destinos have already noticed that the tickets in general are with higher prices in recent times. And, for now, there is no prospect that this new context, of high demand, inflation and expensive fuel, will be reversed anytime soon. New times… 😅

