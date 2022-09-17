Former BC ministers and presidents call for urgency on sustainable agenda

A manifesto presented this Friday by 12 former finance ministers and former presidents of the Central Bank places environmental sustainability as a central point for Brazil’s economic and social progress and calls for urgency in this agenda for the current and future governments.

The document, from the group entitled Convergence for Brazil, brings suggestions for action axes in this area. The first condition would be to eliminate deforestation in the Amazon, on the grounds that, in addition to the environmental problem, the devastation does not generate economic growth.

The second would involve taking advantage of the country’s comparative advantages, moving towards a zero carbon economy in energy, mobility, industry and agriculture. “Our renewable energy potential allows for a competitive and accelerated electrification of the economy, attracting new investments to the country”, says the letter.

In the third axis, the group suggests an increase in the capacity to face climatic anomalies and the impacts of global warming. Finally, it places priority on boosting funding for technological innovation that allows leveraging renewable energies, bioeconomy, biofuels and sustainable use of natural resources.

The letter is signed by Affonso Celso Pastore (BC), Armínio Fraga (BC), Gustavo Krause (Farm and Environment), Gustavo Loyola (BC), Henrique Meirelles (BC and Farm), Luiz Carlos Bresser-Pereira (Farm), Maílson da Nóbrega (Farm), Paulo Haddad (Farm), Pedro Malan (BC and Farm), Pérsio Arida (BC), Rubens Ricúpero (Farm and Environment) and Zélia Cardoso de Mello (Farm).

The group was created in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, when it issued its first manifesto on the need for the country to move towards a low-carbon economy.

“The current government sees the Amazon, the Pantanal, the territorial environment as if it were a mega warehouse of renewable and non-renewable natural resources with free access for the accumulation of capital of private interest”, said Paulo Haddad. “The current government is complacent, not to say that it encourages this predatory process in the country’s ecosystem.”

The Jair Bolsonaro government has already staged a series of frictions in the environmental area with a practical effect on the economy. Among the ones with the greatest impact is the free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, whose completion was held up by pressure from European countries, which demand that Brazil assume sustainability commitments.

In August, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest increased by more than 80% from a year earlier, according to preliminary government data, with fires also reaching a record pace.

The Amazon Fund, which was financed by Norway for Brazil to prevent, monitor and combat deforestation, has suspended transfers. In June, the European country’s environment minister said his government is ready to resume payments if there is a change of government in Brazil’s elections this year.

Recognizing government budget constraints, former finance minister Mailson da Nóbrega stated that Brazil needs to address the excessive use of tax incentives, but did not entirely condemn these instruments. He mentioned that there would be positive benefits aimed at the production of clean energy and semiconductors.

The document emphasizes that Brazil has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which requires the monitoring of targets by the government and companies.

“Everything that is linked to this great planetary objective is good for us. It is good in the sense of our insertion in the civilized world. Specialists call it the qualitative power, the soft power of Brazil, it is a topic that can bring exceptional economic results to us”, said the former president of the Central Bank, Arminio Fraga.

GROUP OF SIX

In August, another group of notables from the Brazilian economy met to present a document called “Contributions to a democratic and progressive government”, which also places sustainability among the axes of a new development model.

“Brazil has the possibility of being, at the same time, an environmental power, capable of generating value from its biodiversity, and one of the largest producers and exporters of a wide range of commodities, with greater added value, using an energy matrix clean, with an increasing share of renewable sources”, says the text.

The former BC Pérsio Arida was also one of the authors of this document. The others were economists Bernard Appy, Francisco Gaetani and Marcelo Medeiros, political scientist Sérgio Fausto and law professor Carlos Ari Sundfeld.

In the social area, the document suggests the adoption of a program that guarantees a minimum income for all Brazilians, so that no one falls below the extreme poverty line, government-funded insurance for low-income workers and a set of programs for the first childhood.

To make the measures viable at a time of transition, the document proposes a special spending program, limited to 1% of the Gross Domestic Product, which would not be included in the spending ceiling.

There is also a suggestion to reduce labor charges on the first minimum wage of all remuneration, while in the public sector, the group proposes a State reform, with evaluation of results and rationalization of civil servants’ careers.

The document also suggests a tax reform that leads to more progressive collections.