Futura Intelligence releases new poll on voting intentions about the presidential race

A survey carried out by the Futura Inteligência institute, contracted by Banco Modal, shows President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a candidate for re-election, ahead of the dispute for Palácio do Planalto, just over two weeks before the election.

According to the Futura/Modal survey, carried out between the 12th and 14th of September, Bolsonaro has 41.9% of voting intentions, a situation practically stable compared to a survey carried out the previous week, when the president appeared with 41.8%.

Lula, on the other hand, fluctuated from 35.7% to 36.9% of voting intentions in the same period. The movement of the two candidates is within the estimated margin of error, up or down 2.2 percentage points.

The results, released this Friday (16), differ from those presented in electoral polls recently released by Datafolha, FSB Pesquisa, Ipec, Ipespe, MDA and Quaest, which show former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the lead. .

Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) follows, with 7.0% (compared to 7.7% last week), followed by Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), with 6.4% (compared to 5.4%). . Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), appears with 0.5%, technically tied with political scientist Felipe D’Avilla (Novo), with 0.4%, Vera Lúcia (PSTU), with 0.2%, and Sofia Manzano (PCB), with 0.1%. The other candidates did not score in the survey.

The survey also shows that 3.3% of respondents say they would vote blank, nullify the vote or not choose any of the candidates presented. Another 3.2% did not know or preferred not to give an opinion.

The research carried out 2,000 interviews and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-00745/2022. Futura Inteligência did not open the search in a segmented way.

