Gabriel Ramalho’s luxurious life made Marília’s friends suspicious

As revealed firsthand by the LeoDias column, Gabriel Ramalho filed a lawsuit in court and asks for R$ 9 million from the inheritance left by Marília Mendonça. He was one of the names that supported the singer at the beginning of her career and for whom, for a long time, she had a lot of gratitude, until she discovered a financial hole. Their relationship was so close that many thought they were cousins. However, the luxurious life – even more than that of the singer herself – that he insisted on flaunting aroused suspicion. She, in turn, resisted believing and the reason the LeoDias column now reveals.

The closeness between Marília and Gabriel was great even before her success, at the beginning of her career. They lived close by, Gabriel had some musical knowledge and supported Marília at that time, helping her to establish, for example, contacts in the music market.

Gabriel did not become Marília’s manager, although he presented himself in this way and was known even in the condominium where the artist lived.

Although there is no employment relationship between Marília and Gabriel, and yes, a loyalty, when the singer took off and started to be managed by a professional office, he started to earn 10% on top of the countryman’s career. In fact, when she signed with Som Livre, he gained a 10% share.

The suspicions about Gabriel started with people close to Marília, among them music friends. Gabriel made a point of showing off his luxurious life and showed that he had a broader financial life even than the singer herself, which began to arouse suspicion.

To get an idea, according to sources in the LeoDias column, Gabriel currently lives in the United States and has at least five houses in luxury condominiums, including the traditional Alphaville, in Goiânia.

Despite her friends’ warnings, Marília, at first, resisted believing, until she revoked Gabriel’s powers of attorney and all of Gabriel’s powers and they broke off their relationship. This was a year and a half before Marília died. So much so that in an interview with the owner of this column months before her departure, the singer spoke briefly about a big disappointment she had with a close person.

Marília discovered the truth during the pandemic. Unable to do a show due to restrictions on agglomerations, the singer needed to use her financial investments to support her band, which was out of work. When accessing part of the money applied to help the team, the singer came across a hole.

Marília’s resistance to believing in her suspicions about Gabriel was due to a series of reasons. Despite having a calm posture in practice, he was an aggressive guy, as he carried a gun and had a collection of weapons, which the singer never understood. After all, Gabriel wasn’t a policeman and didn’t have a gun.

After Marília Mendonça’s death, Gabriel Ramalho appealed to the courts and asked for R$ 9 million in labor funds. He tries to prove that he was an employee of the singer, who had a monthly salary of R$ 200 thousand and seeks labor rights on top of this amount.

