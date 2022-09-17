Galaxy A03 is on offer for R$ 790 in installments with coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

Looking for a basic smartphone for social networking or work? In this case, the Galaxy A03 is an excellent option. And today, you find yourself with a special discount coming out at R$ 790 in up to 10 interest-free installments.

In terms of features, the Galaxy A03 has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen that houses a 5MP front camera. On the back, it includes a 48MP main lens alongside a 2MP depth sensor. In addition, it packs a massive 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of hardware, Samsung has added an Octa-core processor (2×1.6 GHz & 6×1.6 GHz) combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In addition, the smartphone has a P2 input for headphones and Android 11 system from the factory.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate

6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate Processor: octa-core unspecified

octa-core unspecified RAM: 3GB / 4GB

3GB / 4GB Native Storage: 3GB, 64GB and 128GB

3GB, 64GB and 128GB Back camera: Dual 48 MP (main, f/1.8) + 2 MP (depth, f/2.4)

Dual 48 MP (main, f/1.8) + 2 MP (depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 5 MP (f/2.2)

5 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Dimensions: 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm

164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm Others : Bluetooth 5.1, support for Dolby Atmos sound

: Bluetooth 5.1, support for Dolby Atmos sound Colors: Black, Blue and Red

Black, Blue and Red System: Android 11 with update to 12.

On offer with a coupon, the Galaxy A03 is a great investment for less than R$ 800:

