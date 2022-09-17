Gasoline: price drops 1.4% and is below R$5, says ANP – 09/16/2022 – Market

The average price of gasoline dropped another 1.4% at Brazilian stations, breaking the R$5 barrier for the first time since July 2020, in values ​​adjusted by the IPCA. According to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels), the fuel came out, on average, at R$ 4.97 per liter this week.

That’s 32.7%, or R$2.42, lower than the peak of R$7.39 per liter at the end of June, before the state and federal tax cuts approved by Congress. The drop was also strongly impacted by reductions in prices practiced by Petrobras.

It was the 12th consecutive week of decline. The ANP detected the cheapest gasoline in Brazil in Anápolis (GO), at R$ 4.17 per liter. The most expensive was found in São Paulo, at R$ 6.99 per litre. According to the agency, 12 states and the Federal District currently have an average price of gasoline below R$5.

Less impacted by tax cuts, the price of diesel fell 0.6% this week, to R$6.84 per litre. Since the week in which the law was passed in Congress, the accumulated drop is 9.6%, or R$ 0.73 per liter.

The price of ethanol fell 2.8% this week, to R$ 3.43 per litre. The product also benefited from federal and state tax cuts and can already be found below R$3 in four states: Mato Grosso, São Paulo, Goiás and Minas Gerais

The scenario worries sugarcane producers in the Northeast region, who see losses with the pressure of mills to buy cheaper raw material. On Monday (12), the sector defined a list of claims with the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Ethanol has dropped so much in price at pumps in the country, impacting the distilleries, thus causing a significant reduction in the amount paid for cane by rural producers,” Unida (União Nordestina dos Plantadores de Cana) said in a note.

According to the AFCP (Association of Sugarcane Suppliers of the State of Pernambuco), the price paid per ton of sugarcane in the state dropped to R$166, below the production cost, R$181. family, is paying to plant.”

The price of cooking gas was R$ 113.25 per 13-kilogram cylinder, according to the ANP. It is up 1.2% from the previous week, despite a 4.7% cut in the sale value of the product at Petrobras refineries this week.

The drop in fuel prices is one of the strengths of the campaign for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), whose image was eroded by the escalation of inflation in the first half of the year. To generate positive facts, Petrobras started announcing cuts almost every week.

Bolsonaro has been showing up at gas stations and promises that Brazil will have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world. Last week, the country was in the 34th place of the cheapest gasoline, according to the website Global Petrol Prices. It is an advance of 15 positions in relation to the one verified a month before.