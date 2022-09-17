Gasoline prices will continue to fall, say Petrobras sources

The current scenario is favorable for new cuts in the prices of Gasoline and other fuels, said Petrobras members. Despite the company’s policy, which links its quotations to the international market, President Jair Bolsonaro has influenced recent declines.

Even with the pressure of oil and the dollar, the average difference in the price of gasoline practiced in Brazil and in the international market is R$ 0.20.

At gas stations, the average price of a liter of the derivative dropped from R$5.17 to R$5.04 in the last week (-2.5%), the lowest level since the week ended February 20, 2021. The data are from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum and Biofuels).

In addition to the cuts made by the company, the reduction in ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) adopted earlier this year also contributes to the fall. The tax rate was limited to 18% for fuel, public transport and communications.

Reduction in cooking gas

The state-owned company announced a 4.7% increase in the price of LPG, cooking gas. As a result, the amount passed on to distributors drops from R$4.23 to R$4.03 per kilo, reducing the cost of a 13-kilo bottle by around R$2.60 to R$52.34.

The last reduction in cooking gas prices took place on April 9, when the cylinder was BRL 3.27 cheaper. According to Petrobras, the drops are not as frequent as those of other fuels because the company is the main producer and importer of the product.