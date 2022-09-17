Generalized fight takes over A Fazenda after Bia’s arrival

With just three days into the program, A Fazenda 14 has already delivered more than the BBB22 in three months. And a great example of this was what happened in the early hours of this Friday (16/9). After Bia Miranda won the Paiol dispute and entered the official headquarters of the reality show, almost all the cast members fought among themselves. The LeoDias column summarized the latest events so that the gossips on duty don’t get lost.

Deborah x Deolane

While the lawyer told Bia the events of the house in recent days, the ex-Power Couple countered Deolane’s lines to the young woman and insulted her. “Fake! Weak, liar! your profile [no Instagram] It’s falling, my daughter, from so many ugly things you do”, said the redhead.

Shortly afterward, Deborah went to the pantry, where she began to complain on her own. “Fake, weak. That’s how it is defined, a person who is overbearing, bossy, destabilized, cannot see me being completely destabilized. She’s bossy, wants to mistreat others… What about me? Poor thing, I was dragged out by friends,” she gushed.

Deolane and Deborah in The Farm Deolane and Deborah during a fight in The FarmPlayback/Record TV Finger in the ass and screaming: Deolane and Deborah revive Urach and Denise Rocha Finger in the ass and screaming: Deolane and Deborah revive Urach and Denise RochaPlayback (Record TV) Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Deolane Bezerra and Deborah Albuquerque Barata Bitch Deolane Bezerra and Deborah Albuquerque starred in a big fight on Thursday morning (15/9)Playback/Twitter deborah albuquerque bruno salomão deolane bezerra Deborah Albuquerque, Bruno Salomão and Deolane BezerraPhoto: Instagram/Play Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Farm 14 – message – production – record Pawns receive message from production The Farmer’s Dynamic 14 First days of confinementreproduction 0

Deborah x Tiago

After trying to fight with Deolane, Deborah took aim at Tiago Ramos, the ex-boyfriend of Neymar’s mother. “Tell me the truth, if you were on Deolane’s side, would you do this? Of course not? So assume, sustain, your problem is with us. You don’t have to go out and be stupid.”

“Stupid why?”, replied Neymar’s ex-stepfather. “You’re turning your face away, you’re not talking to us, because you’re following this weak fake of this woman, so go!”, replied the redhead.

“You want to hang out with her, do you know why? Because you want to enjoy yourself. Second-rate taker.” “I? Do I want to take advantage of her? I? You are crazy. Who wants to take advantage is you because you don’t know how to talk, you only know how to lie. You are a real f*cking fake“, replied the boy.

Deolane vs Tati Zaqui

As if there wasn’t enough chaos in Itapecerica da Serra, lawyer and influencer Deolane went to mess with another participant. “Did you tell Bruno Tálamo that there were people in his group talking bad about him? You could have said it was me“, she asked the funkeira.

Worried about what this fight could mean for him, Bruno leaves the two of them and the disagreement ensues. “I didn’t say it was you. I said ‘I want to see if anyone said something’, that’s all. (…) She did not mention her name at any time”, replied Tati.

Kerline x Bruno

The reporter tried to get out, but former BBB Kerline realized that his plan was to gossip behind everyone in the house and blamed him for the beef between Deolane and Tati Zaqui. “Why didn’t you take them both and clear up tete-a-tete? Because you just made a gossip! And on top of that, she also called you a bad character”, said the ex-BBB.

“Open your eyes, the people making the biggest joke here… I feel sorry for you, morally, I feel sorry for you”, completed Kerline.

Alex x Bruno

Alex decided to join the fray and come to Kerline’s defense in the argument. “You are weak! Oh, my love? Do you think I victimize myself? So let’s go to the fields, both of us!”, replied Gallete. “You’re a sucker. Fake pay. Vitiminha!”, fired the Sônia Abrão reporter.

Tati Zaqui x Petal

To finish off the not-so-peaceful day at A Fazenda 14, during a dynamic that was worth a 0KM car, Tati started to argue with Pétala Barreiro and it continued.

“Of all the people in here, to me you are the most squeaky and personalityless. You’re asking, so don’t give a fuck, motherfucker. I’m talking about you, I don’t talk to you anymore, there’s a quota”, said the singer. Deborah also got involved in the discussion and asked Pétala to “stop making sure of Deolane”.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.