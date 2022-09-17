Germany takes control of Russian oil company Rosneft refineries

DW TV playback PCK Russian refinery in Schwedt in Germany

The German government took control of Russian oil company Rosneft’s operations in German subsidiaries. One of the arguments is that the measure must guarantee the energy supply – interrupted after the staggered invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

Rosneft’s German subsidiaries account for about 12% of the country’s oil refining capacity, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Moscow recently interrupted natural gas connections to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline leaving the country apprehensive, forcing Germany to shed its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

German control of the subsidiaries encompasses the companies Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) and therefore their corresponding interests in three refineries: PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil.

gas cut

Refinery operations were halted as the German government decided to reduce Russian oil imports, with the aim of stopping them completely by the end of the year.

By taking control of these local companies, German authorities can run refining operations using oil from other countries.

At PCK Schwedt, for example, which is close to the Polish border, the refinery supplies around 90% of the oil used in Berlin and the surrounding region, including Berlin Brandenburg International Airport.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has set off a ripple effect on energy prices in Europe and especially Germany, with numbers skyrocketing as Moscow slashed gas supplies.

In early April, the German government temporarily took control of Gazprom’s German subsidiary, after a transfer of company ownership triggered an alert in German authorities.

With deliveries from Russia falling after the invasion of Ukraine, Germany is looking for ways to find new sources of energy for the country.

coal plants

The German government has decided to fire up decommissioned coal plants, while putting two of its nuclear plants on hold until April, rather than completely phasing them out as planned by the end of the year.

