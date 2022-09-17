Germany takes control of three refineries from Russian company Rosneft amid energy crisis

BERLIN – A Germany it is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an oil embargo on the Russia takes effect next year, German officials said on Friday.

Two subsidiaries of the Russian oil giant Rosneft – Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH – will be placed under the management of Germany’s energy regulatory agency, the Economy Ministry said in a statement. With this, the agency will also control the shares of the companies in the PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil refineries, located in eastern and southern Germany.

“This is a far-reaching energy policy decision to protect our country,” the German chancellor said. Olaf Scholz. “We have known for a long time that Russia is no longer a reliable supplier of energy.”

The industrial facilities of the PCK oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany on May 9, 2022 Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

“With today’s decision, we are ensuring that Germany also receives oil in the medium and long term,” Scholz said. “Especially from the Schwedt refinery.” The facility supplies petroleum products to much of northeastern Germany, including Berlin.

The operation of this refinery, which is mostly controlled by Rosneft, has been severely affected since the Scholz government decided to drastically reduce its imports of Russian oil, in retaliation for the invasion of ukraine. The goal at the end of the year is to completely dispense with these imports.

The Schwedt refinery so far processes only Russian oil delivered through the Druzhba pipeline (“friendship” in Russian). But as Berlin aims to end Russian imports by the end of the year, the government must force the site to convert.

By taking control, Berlin also wants to prevent the refinery from being expropriated of certain assets by its owner, or even liquidated for lack of sufficient cash or Russian oil. Thus, the German authorities will be able to organize the supply of the plant with oil from countries other than Russia.

Rosneft accounts for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity, importing oil worth several hundred million euros every month, the ministry said. According to the ministry, the measure will help ensure the continuous supply of energy and is initially expected to last six months.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Brandenburg State Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke after Germany placed Russian oil giant Rosneft’s German subsidiary under guardianship amid to the energy crisis after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany

Photograph: Christian Mang/Reuters

The company had previously made clear that it had no intention of halting oil imports through the Druzhba pipeline, which runs from Russia through Ukraine to refineries in central Europe, despite an impending embargo by the European Union enter into force on January 1, 2023.

In the months following the invasion, banks, insurance companies and technology companies stopped working with Rosneft and its German unit, compromising their ability to function, the Economy Ministry said.

Refinery workers fear losing their jobs if the Russian oil embargo leads to shutdowns. The Schwedt refinery employs thousands of people in a region with few other economic prospects.

Scholz said a €1 billion aid package would secure jobs for about 1,200 people currently working at the PCK refinery in Schwedt and help with their long-term transformation as part of the transition to a green economy.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the refinery would in the future receive oil through a pipeline from the port city of Rostock and through neighboring Polandwho refused to provide supplies as long as there was a risk that Rosneft could profit from them.

Germany has already taken control of the former German subsidiary of Gazprom, Gazprom Germania, in early April, this time to guarantee its gas supply. Then, the German government had to allocate aid of 9 to 10 billion euros to save the threatened entity from bankruptcy.

The main economy of Europe it has already reduced its dependence on Russian oil imports, which accounted for 35% of its needs before Russia’s war in Ukraine. At the same time, Russia has suspended its gas deliveries to the country, which will not be able to completely replace them before 2024, according to the latest government forecasts./AFP, AP and NYT