Gil normalizes recent criticism and praises Corinthians’ concentration against Fluminense

Corinthians’ attack played a major role in the 3-0 victory over Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil. Part of the elasticity in the score, it should be noted, is also due to a great performance of the defensive system of the team coached by Vítor Pereira.

One of the pillars of the defense of the alvinegro team, defender Gil lived a kind of redemption on Thursday night. The shirt number 4 of Timão was the target of strong criticism for the penalty committed in Éder, in the duel against São Paulo, which preceded the classification to the final of the Copa do Brasil.

“We were happy to reach the final of the Copa do Brasil, we knew that today’s game would be very difficult, so everyone focused on today’s match. About the penalty I even talked to Jean Pyerre (referee), ‘if it were you I wouldn’t give this penalty’, but it was a foul outside the area and the referee gave a penalty. Criticism will always exist, no matter if the period is good or bad, some fans choose three or four players to criticize. On our part, we always do our best for Corinthians”, said Gil, in the mixed zone.

Corinthians now turns its attention to the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo. The cup will be decided in round-trip matches, with no set order, between the 12th and 19th of October.

