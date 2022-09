Gilmar Mendes gave the fourth vote in favor of the restrictions set by Edson Fachin | Photo: Carlos Moura/STF

Minister Gilmar Mendes cast his fourth vote, in virtual judgment at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in favor of greater restrictions on the purchase and use of weapons and ammunition. The Court analyzes three injunctions by Edson Fachin, earlier this month, which suspended more flexible rules enacted in 2019 by President Jair Bolsonaro.

This Friday (16), he submitted the decisions to a referendum of the other ministers and ratified his position, pointing out the risk of political violence in the electoral period. In the preliminary injunctions, he stated that authorizations can only be granted if there is an effective need. The decrees said that the declaration of the interested party and the fulfillment of formal requirements was enough. Luís Roberto Barroso accompanied him, then Alexandre de Moraes followed and now Gilmar Mendes.

The actions were presented by the PSB and the PT and the judgment on them had already started in 2021. Successive requests for a view delayed the decision and, this year, the parties requested the injunctions, on a provisional basis, to guarantee security in the elections. The more flexible rules issued by the government are already suspended by order of Fachin; it is up to the other ministers, by a majority of at least 6 votes, to maintain the suspension or not.